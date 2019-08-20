Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, LLC Partners with the Meineke Dealers Association

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists (AWRS) was founded in 2001 and is the first company to provide high-quality, off-the-car, complete alloy wheel refinishing and straightening in fully-enclosed, climate-controlled mobile workshops. With a network of over 400 trained and certified wheel technicians, AWRS provides onsite cosmetic wheel refinishing to wheels with curb rash, surface scratches, corrosion, or have peeling paint. Wheels with bends in the front or back barrel caused by a pothole road debris are returned to balanceable trueness with an onboard wheel straightening system.

In addition to onsite wheel repair service, AWRS offers complete remanufacturing to wheels with extensive damage, minor cracks, missing metal, or have special finishes. AWRS has remanufacturing centers across the US. Services include welding, paint stripping, CNC machining, powder coating, and polishing. Additional services include custom color changes, where wheels are custom painted, or powder coated to popular colors found on limited edition or custom vehicles. Colors include gloss or matte black, any solid color, vehicle color match, and colored wheel pockets. All wheels repaired or custom colored by AWRS come with a lifetime warranty against paint peeling and flaking.

About Meineke Car Care Centers

Founded in 1972, Meineke has over 800 automotive repair centers throughout the US and Canada that service approximately 3 million cars a year. From its early years of providing exhaust and brake service, Meineke has expanded its product offering and now provides complete car care service to better meet the demands of its customers and changing marketplace.

CONTACT: Mike Perkins, 770-903-1236 ext. 143, mikeperkins@alloywheel.com

SOURCE Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, LLC

