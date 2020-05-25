ALLPCB New SMT Factory Went into Production, One-Stop Total Service Further Updated

SMT, as well as Surface Mount Technology , is currently the most popular process in the electronic assembly industry. With the rapid development of the electronics manufacturing industry, SMT technology has grown by leaps and bounds. In the meanwhile, customers have tremendous and higher requirements for mounting.

However, in SMT industry there are still many pain points, such as long placement cycle, imprecise placement, uneven quality and so on. Besides, the requirements of high-quality SMT products, "error-free, leak-free, and no reverse", cannot be satisfied. In order to break the imbalance between supply and demand, ALLPCB SMT factory was born at the right time, whose placement service can cover the whole of China as well as most countries and regions of the world.

Chinese manufacturing is playing an increasingly significant role in the world market. The high efficiency of the factory will help customers increase their profit margins and market competitiveness.

In the precious high-end electronics manufacturing industry, the transformation of SMT technology and process is imperative. What the to-be manufacturing industry requires are higher efficiency, lower cost, and higher precision.

ALLPCB devoted itself in SMT ultra-fast Prototype. The 3000㎡ clean workshop is equipped with electrostatic protection and central air conditioner to strictly control the temperature and humidity indoor.

The 10 superior production lines are all made of the brand-new ASM Siemens series high-speed automatic placement machines imported from Germany. Equipped with more than 20 professional machines, including GKG printing machines, is the guarantee of products quality. In addition, online AOI scanning test and X-Ray inspection are necessary processes before delivery.

At the same time, the intelligent manufacturing management and control system is activated to establish a linear efficient production process: "raw material in-warehouse, production, quality inspection, packaging, delivery", to ensure high-quality and -productivity.

The ALLPCB SMT factory still insists on the advantages of "fast delivery, high quality and excellent service" of the PCB factory.

Ultra-fast. 6 hours at fastest, 24 hours regularly.

High quality. Brand-new imported machine; high-quality raw material.

Low cost. Free start-up fee and expedited fee.

Excellent service. BOM materials sourcing provided; 7 * 24 hours online customer service.

So far, ALLPCB has built its own PCB factory (aluminum substrate production line included), component warehouse logistics center and SMT factory. The distance between the three is only 3 kilometers. The commissioning of SMT factory has further updated its one-stop total service, which will definitely accomplish the strategic layout of ALLPCB electronic manufacturing, and push the booming development of China's electronics manufacturing industry.

About ALLPCB:

ALLPCB is an ultrafast PCB super factory as well as an Internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB Assembly and components sourcing. Since founding, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry by data-driven technology.

For more information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.allpcb.com/

SOURCE ALLPCB

Related Links

https://www.allpcb.com

