ALLPCB Was Honored with National High-Tech Enterprise, Entering Fast Development Track

HANGZHOU, China, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2, 2020, Hangzhou Science and Technology Bureau issued a notice that ALLPCB was officially identified as a national high-tech enterprise in the key support field. Facing the great honor, Ms. Zhang, Human Resources VP said: "For ALLPCB, this is affirmative, but it is even more powerful spur. ALLPCB will live up to expectations and brave winds and waves!"

A national high-tech enterprise refers to the enterprise, which has been occupied on continuous research and development and transformation of technological achievements in the "high-tech fields supported by the state" to form its core independent intellectual property rights, and to conduct business activities based on this. Besides, it should be resident enterprise that registered in China (excluding Hongkong, Macao and Taiwan regions) for more than one year.

ALLPCB is an innovative industrial Internet platform, focusing on electronic manufacturing services. It devotes itself to building collaborative "super factory", which based on Multi-module WUJI IOCT System.

WUJI IOCT system, namely IT (Information Technology), OT (Operation Technology), CT (Communication Technology), is applied to make the manufacturing process more informationalized, automatic and intelligent. One of its significant effects is that it greatly improves efficiency by going online.

Taking the most advanced technologies as "weapon", ALLPCB has attracted the attention of various industries. On September 25, 2019, it has completed a Pre-A Round Financing of 30 million Chinese yuan from Galaxy Venture Capital.

In 2019, the number of scientific and technological personnel engaged in R & D and related technological innovation activities is more than 10% of the total number of employees of ALLPCB. And the proportion of high-tech products (services) income in the total revenue of the enterprise in the same period was not less than 60%.

By virtue of technical and innovative advantages, ALLPCB is honored with national high-tech enterprise, with which it will be supported by the state to a 15% reduction in corporate income tax. And the employee education funds shall be deducted before tax according to 8% of the enterprise income tax.

Innovation determines the future. Only by strengthening innovation capabilities at the source and key core technologies can achieve breakthroughs in key areas. Preferential policies cover all areas of scientific and technological innovation activities, and help innovative companies to speed up the pace of catching up.

Clear direction as footstone, talented people as guarantee and police support as spur, it's expected that ALLPCB will shine brilliantly!

ALLPCB is an ultrafast PCB super factory as well as an Internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB Assembly and components sourcing. Since founding, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry by data-driven technology.

