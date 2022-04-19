Allredi, Backed by Capstreet and Ridgemont, Adds Robert Case as CEO

Executive with Deep Sales and Management Expertise to Lead Distributor

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allredi (or "the Company"), a North American distributor of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products to industrial contractors, announced today that Robert M. Case has joined the Company as CEO. Allredi is backed by the Capstreet Group ("Capstreet"), a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, and Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm based in Charlotte, NC.

Mr. Case brings 25 years of experience in the industrial distribution industry, holding various senior executive roles spanning sales, marketing, general management, and operations. Prior to joining Allredi, he was Senior Vice President / General Manager at Distribution International. Before that, Mr. Case spent 15 years at global electrical distributor Rexel USA, where he served in a variety of successive positions, most recently as Vice President of the U.S. Oil and Gas business. Mr. Case holds a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Clemson University and has attended advanced business leadership programs at the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University and the IMD Business School for Management and Leadership in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"As we invest in Allredi's growth, we need a leader with experience developing and driving a high-growth sales strategy and efficiently managing operations. We are pleased to have found all that and more in Robert, who we also believe will be a great fit with the Company's team and culture," said Paul De Lisi, Partner at Capstreet.

Mike Young, Executive Chairman at Allredi, added, "Robert's impressive background, along with his core understanding of our industry, means he can truly hit the ground running. We are delighted to begin working together to implement our strategic plans."

"I am excited to bring my skills to Allredi," said Mr. Case. "In the ever-evolving industrial distribution field, Allredi has prioritized technology, products, and people and is well-positioned to continue to thrive. I look forward to collaborating with Company leadership and the Capstreet/Ridgemont team as we seek to create value for our stakeholders."

About Allredi

Allredi is a leading North American distributor of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products to industrial contractors primarily in the industrial, infrastructure, and downstream energy sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Pasadena, TX [with 24 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada]. Please visit www.allredi-us.com for additional information.

About The Capstreet Group

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to accelerate growth and profitability, and creating long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $6 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. www.ridgemontep.com

