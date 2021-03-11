Allscripts Earns 5th Consecutive Top Integrated EHR RCM Rating in Community Hospital User Satisfaction, 2021 Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top comprehensive information technologies for integrated electronic health records and revenue cycle software, as collected from health systems and hospitals in the annual crowdsourced poll of user experience and client constancy. This year's polling represented over one-fourth of all U.S. community hospitals and included physicians, nurses and clinicians, ancillary technologists, financial staff and administrators. In total, 1,802 users provided individual feedback on their client experiences.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 user-centric, key performance indicators: strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; breadth of offerings; delivery excellence; deployment and implementation; customization; integration, connectivity and interfaces; scalability, client adaptability; flexible pricing; reliability; brand image and marketing communications; marginal value adds and modules; financial viability and managerial stability; cybersecurity; support and customer care; and best-of-breed technology and process improvement.

Allscripts achieved the top ratings in 10 of these key performance indicators in the competitive vendor evaluation, which included the client experiences from nine other major EHR RCM vendors.

Black Book decrees that every department of the survey-participating hospitals have the opportunity to contribute individual input into the score to most accurately reflect how clinicians, financial staff, nurses, physicians, ancillary units, and operations evaluate the usability and functionalities of their EHR and RCM, as well as IT support staff on their implemented financial technologies and electronic health records systems.

Four components encompass the Black Book integrated hospital technology ratings for community hospitals: Patient Records Management, Interoperability and Connectivity, Revenue Cycle Management, and Analytics.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the software, services and solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physicians, administrators, clinicians, user-level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers and, in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

