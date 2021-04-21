Allset Launches Commission-Free Plan for Restaurants Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allset , an online ordering platform that connects restaurants and local diners, today announced the launch of its new commission-free plan for restaurants nationwide. This new plan will provide tools and services for restaurants to help grow their business and make it easier for restaurants to accept online orders through their own digital channels.

As a part of this new subscription-based plan - Allset Unlimited - any restaurant nationwide can access the following solutions at no commission:

Direct Online Ordering that allows restaurants to accept orders from almost anywhere and be in control of the customer experience. It includes:

that allows restaurants to accept orders from almost anywhere and be in control of the customer experience. It includes: Web Ordering - customers can order directly from the restaurant's website or social media, on desktop or mobile.

Table & Storefront Ordering - on-premise ordering via QR code signage, helping restaurants serve customers at their physical stores in more convenient ways.

Pickup , Curbside , & Dine-In - to offer a variety of options for diners to get their orders. Allset is also working on a delivery feature that will be fulfilled through a delivery partner or the restaurant's in-house delivery.

, , - to offer a variety of options for diners to get their orders. Allset is also working on a delivery feature that will be fulfilled through a delivery partner or the restaurant's in-house delivery. Reach New Customers on Allset Marketplace. Participating restaurants get listed on the Allset platform for free, tapping into Allset's nationwide network of diners and corporate clients with zero commission.

Under the Allset Unlimited plan, Allset does not charge participating restaurants a commission per order for any of these solutions. Instead, a monthly fee of only $49 is charged after a free 30-day trial.

"Unique features about Allset's new plan are that restaurants can accept orders straight from their existing websites and get incremental orders from our marketplace diners at the same time, all at no commission," said Stas Matviyenko, CEO of Allset. "As Allset is primarily focused on creating the next level ordering solution for diners, we know that we can help restaurants delight their customers with one of the best ordering experiences on the market."

The new plan is best suited for restaurants that are looking for an all-in-one commission-free ordering solution to serve their own customers, or the eateries that want to upgrade their existing online ordering feature.

More plans available. If the restaurant is already working with a different provider and only wants to drive incremental orders, they can sign-up for Allset's commission-based plan - Local Boost - that charges a small commission per order and does not require a fixed monthly fee.

To choose the right plan and start a free 30-day trial, restaurants can visit the Allset website .

About Allset

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Allset is a marketplace connecting restaurants and local diners. It provides restaurants with online ordering and contactless dining solutions to serve their customers commission-free. Customers use Allset to order ahead at nearby restaurants and coffee shops, to ensure everyday dining that is fast, easy, and healthy. Local diners support restaurants with commission-free orders for pickup, curbside, and dine-in. Allset is partnering with thousands of restaurants nationwide, including Joe & The Juice, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, IHOP, Freshii, Pokéworks, by CHLOE., BurgerIM, Papa John's Pizza, and more. Allset integrates with POS systems, including Olo, Ordermark, ItsaCheckmate, Cuboh, and Otter, and has raised a total of $16.6M in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft, and others.

For more information or to partner with Allset

Visit the Allset website or download the Allset app for iOS or Android .

