Allset Launches Free Contactless Ordering for Restaurants Nationwide

How the new feature works : 1. Guests scan a special QR code near the entrance or at the table.

2. Place orders for pickup or dine-in and get notified when the order is ready.

3. Restaurants can serve guests fast and with minimum human contact.

Customers that ordered on-site via Allset remain commission-free for a lifetime.

Benefits for restaurants:



- Commission-free orders for takeout and dine-in.

- Reduce lines and improve table turn times.

- Avoid unnecessary interactions and touching menus, credit cards, and cash.

- Discount on first order for all customers paid by Allset.

The new feature is completely free and works for restaurants in all categories — full service, quick-serve, etc. It's already available at selected restaurants in all participating cities and will be rolled out throughout the platform in the coming weeks.

Allset is partnering with 3,000+ restaurants nationwide, including Joe & The Juice, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, illy Caffè, Pokéworks, The Halal Guys, BurgerIM, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, IHOP, Papa John's Pizza, and many more.

About Allset

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) is a food pre-ordering platform that connects local restaurants and its busy diners for everyday dining that is easy, frictionless, and healthy with the help of advanced technology. Allset has pioneered a service of pre-ordering a sit-down meal at restaurants and now is seeing surging interest in its contactless ordering solution. Allset is partnering with over 3,000 restaurants in 18 biggest U.S. cities and raised a total of $16.6M in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft, and others. With more than 80 employees in four offices (Kyiv, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York), Allset is recognized as one of Forbes Best Startup Employers in 2020.

For more information or to partner with Allset

Download the Allset app for iOS or Android , or visit www.allsetnow.com/for-restaurants .

