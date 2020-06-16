Allset Unveils New App and Website for an Easier Takeout and Dine-In Experience

Allset, which recently raised $8.35M in new funding , is working with 2,500+ restaurants nationwide to provide an easy takeout and dine-in experience with minimum service time. Diners view the menu, order, pay, and tip before they arrive at the restaurant or when already inside, with No-Contact Pickup, Curbside Pickup, and Contactless Dine-In options available.

"We've rebuilt the foundation of our app and website to offer diners an improved experience of exploring and getting daily eats at restaurants nearby," said Anna Polishchuk, Chief Product Officer of Allset. "The upcoming features that we're building on top of that will be another big step toward Allset's vision of everyday dining that is safe, efficient, and tailored to each diner's preferences and lifestyle."

A look at the new Allset features and enhancements:

- New map layout for improved discovery. Diners will be able to see a great selection of affordable and healthy options nearby and access them more quickly.

- Enhanced filtering for better search. Filters and dietary tags (vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, kosher, etc.) make it easy to find the food that's right for the user.

- Order tracking with live status updates. Benefits anyone who has a busy schedule. The user will be able to track their order so they know when it's ready.

- Fast reordering. Allows diners to repeat their recent orders right from the main screen or in a special section of the restaurant's menu, in just one tap.

- Easy access to deals. Diners can access daily rewards, menu specials, and exclusive restaurant deals from one place and enjoy the food they love for less.

- Free for diners & low fees for restaurant partners. Allset offers one of the lowest fees on the market to its restaurant partners and allows them to serve regular customers commission free for a lifetime. Diners can view how much the restaurant is paying to Allset at the checkout.

Allset's pre-ordering technology is becoming increasingly popular among independent restaurants and restaurant chains, including Joe & The Juice, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, Freshii, illy Caffè, Bareburger, Pokéworks, by CHLOE., The Bean, The Halal Guys, BurgerIM, and many more – all partnering with Allset.

About Allset

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) is a food pre-ordering platform that connects local restaurants and its busy diners for everyday dining that is easy, fast, and frictionless with the help of advanced technology. Allset has pioneered a service of pre-ordering a sit-down meal at restaurants and now is seeing surging interest in its contactless pickup and dine-in options. Allset is partnering with over 2,500 restaurants in 15 biggest U.S. cities and raised a total of $16.6M in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft, and others. With more than 80 employees in four offices (Kyiv, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York), Allset is recognized as one of Forbes Best Startup Employers in 2020.

