ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS FORMS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICE TO FURTHER PROMOTE DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

--Allspring elevates internal talent by appointing Ann Miletti as Chief Diversity Officer and Sonya Rorie as Deputy Chief Diversity Officer--

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™, a leading independent global asset management firm with $575 billion1 in assets under management, today announced that it has formed a Chief Diversity Office to further promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) throughout the organization and industry. Ann Miletti will serve as Chief Diversity Officer and continue in her role as Allspring's head of Active Equity. As Chief Diversity Officer, Ann will oversee and develop the strategy and direction of Allspring's global DE&I efforts. Ann will report directly to Joe Sullivan, Allspring's Chair and Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Sonya Rorie was appointed Deputy Chief Diversity Officer, a full-time role, reporting to Ann.

In making the announcement, Joe Sullivan said, "At Allspring, our focus on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) across all aspects of our business is vital to our success. Under Ann and Sonya's leadership, I am confident we will forge a new and authentic path for Allspring with a goal to elevate both our organization and the industry." Allspring drives creativity and innovation by bringing together multiple perspectives within the Allview™ investment approach – the firm's values include 'making differences our difference,' recognizing that diversity and inclusion are key to understanding clients more fully and seeing business opportunities in new ways.

About Ann Miletti and Sonya Rorie

Ann Miletti has more than 30 years of asset management industry experience and has distinguished herself as an investment leader, portfolio manager, and analyst. She is an advocate and champion for women and diversity in investments and is active in multiple industry and internal forums that drive progress.

Sonya Rorie, CFA has more than 25 years of industry experience and joins the Chief Diversity Office from Allspring's Institutional Client Group where she has been a Client Relations Director managing key corporate and endowment and foundation (E&F) client accounts. Sonya is a long-time DE&I leader in the asset management industry and a co-founder of the Diversity Investment Management Engagement (DIME) Program.

To learn more about Allspring, please visit our website www.allspringglobal.com.

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is a leading independent asset management firm that offers a broad range of investment products and solutions designed to help meet clients' goals. At Allspring, our vision is to inspire a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted experience propelling us forward, we strive to build portfolios aimed at generating successful outcomes for our clients. We do this through the independence of thought that powers our investment strategies and by bringing a renewed approach to look around the corner to unlock what's possible. With more than $575 billion in assets under management1, offices around the world, and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals, Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to deliver outcomes that expand above and beyond financial gains.

As of December 31, 2021 , AUM includes $91 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS firm.

Allspring Global Investments™, is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC). Associated with Allspring is Galliard Capital Management, LLC (an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS firm).

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute

Media inquiries

Nathan Riggs or Jeffrey Taufield

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

[email protected]

212-521-4800

PAR-0422-00112

© 2022 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Allspring Global Investments