Allstar Financial Group Bolsters Corporate Social Responsibility Program With New Community-Focused Initiative

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the 10th anniversary of its nonprofit, the Allstar Charitable Foundation, Allstar Financial Group (AFG), a leading provider of commercial and personal insurance solutions, deepens its commitment to the communities it serves by introducing 'Allstar in the Community.' The new initiative is a quarterly program that encourages the company's more than 250 employees to volunteer and support organizations making a difference in their neighborhoods.

In addition to Allstar's 26 offices managing internal volunteer activities, employees participate in quarterly company-wide campaigns as a part of 'Allstar in the Community.' The initiative kicked off in Q2 of 2019 with a book drive that resulted in a donation of 425 books to Children Read, which provides books to low-income preschool children. This quarter, Allstar is celebrating back to school with a backpack and school supplies drive in partnership with the Kids in Need Foundation. In September, the company will donate and deliver more than 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to elementary students in Ohio and Texas. Additional Corporate Social Responsibility activities include volunteering at a community food bank and the Ronald McDonald House, along with creating baskets for the Texas Firewalkers.

"Although Allstar Financial Group takes pride in the financial contributions of its employees to the Allstar Charitable Foundation, it equally values our AFG teammates' individual contributions to their communities, as well as our local office volunteer events," states Andrew Heaner, chairman and CEO of Allstar Financial Group. "We created the Foundation as a way for Allstar to give back to the community and encourage its employees to take part. In the nearly 10 years since its launch, we have been blown away by the reception and enthusiasm from our team and willingness to donate their time and money to organizations they're passionate about."

Since it was founded in 2009 by the Heaner family, on behalf of Allstar employees, the Allstar Charitable Foundation has donated more than $860,000 and devoted countless volunteer hours to educational and healthcare nonprofit organizations. The Foundation is financed by Allstar's employees, which is then matched by the company annually. At the end of each year, the Foundation splits half of its annual budget between each of its 10 regions to select a local charity to support, while the remaining half is donated to a national organization. In 2018, it donated $25,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project to assist with its PTSD mental health program. In addition, the Foundation has a scholarship fund that is available to children of current Allstar employees who meet the GPA and programmatic requirements.

About Allstar Financial Group

Founded in 1965 and based in Atlanta, Allstar Financial Group provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to a diverse group of clients. With a network of 26 offices and more than 15 companies across the country, it has over 250 employees writing surety, commercial and personal lines insurance business. The company is distinguished by its extensive product and service offerings, exceptional financial strength and underwriting excellence. Allstar Financial Group maintains its own underwriting, claim handling, legal and audit staff to assist clients and implement internal best practices. For further information on Allstar Financial Group, visit www.allstarfinancialgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Haley Barton

Trevelino/Keller

hbarton@trevelinokeller.com

Related Images

allstar-financial-group.png

Allstar Financial Group

Allstar Financial Group is a leading provider of commercial and personal insurance solutions.

SOURCE Allstar Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.allstarfinancialgroup.com

