Allstar Underwriters introduces Arkansas Vacation Rental Program

ATLANTA, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Allstar Underwriters has announced an expansion of its existing vacation rental program into the state of Arkansas.

The program has been offered in Tennessee since 2015, according to Laura Richardson, Allstar Underwriters Vice President/Property & Casualty Broker.

"We are excited to expand our successful Tennessee vacation rental program into surrounding states, starting with Arkansas," said Richardson. "Our program offers broad-based coverage for vacation rental owners and we are confident it will exceed the expectations in all ways."

The agency will offer investment property owners with cabin and overnight rental exposure protection for their property and liability, as well as coverage for single-home and multi-dwelling landlords, vacation properties, condominiums, town homes and single-family homes of all sizes and styles.

The property insurance covers a broad range of perils, including but not limited to, incidents such as accidental damage by tenants, fire, storms and other non-wear-and-tear events, both natural and man-made.

Other coverage includes:

Replacement cost coverage for building(s) and contents;

Coverage for damage to building and contents caused by a guest;

Loss of income if homeowners cannot accept/honor reservations due to a covered loss;

Liability coverage in the event of a guest's injury or death;

Liability coverage extended to other amenities, including swimming pools, hot tubs, fishing and picnic areas;

Property management can be added as additional insured.

"Laura Richardson has many years of expertise in this field and our company is looking forward to getting partners to expand this program," said Bill Hobbs.

About Allstar Underwriters

Allstar Underwriters is a division of Allstar Financial Group, an Atlanta-based holding company with multiple specialty MGA's across the country. Allstar Financial Group has offices nationwide to fully service agents by providing superior insurance solutions and outstanding service. For more than 15 years, Allstar Underwriters has met the needs of agents throughout both the commercial and personal lines insurance marketplace. Their dedicated team of underwriters, marketers and IT professionals bring a wealth of knowledge to the programs they develop and underwrite. To learn more about this program, or the other products offered by Allstar Underwriters, visit allstarund.com.

