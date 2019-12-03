Allstate Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $26.8 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Oct. 15, 2019, through Jan. 14, 2020. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Jan. 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2019, as follows:

Series Annual

Dividend Rate Quarterly Amount

Per Depositary Share Series A 5.625% $0.3515625 Series G 5.625% $0.3515625 Series H 5.10% $0.3187500

The Allstate Corporation also declared a dividend of approximately $2.7 million at an annual dividend rate equal to 4.75% on its Series I preferred stock for the dividend period from Nov. 8, 2019, through Jan. 14, 2020. Accordingly, holders will receive $0.2210069 per depositary share. This Series I preferred stock dividend will be payable in cash on Jan. 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2019.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation