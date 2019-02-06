Allstate Increases Quarterly Dividend 8.7%

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 50 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on April 1, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 28, 2019. This represents an 8.7% increase from the dividend declared in the previous quarter.

"This increase in the quarterly common stock dividend reflects our financial strength and ongoing commitment to providing cash returns to shareholders," said Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com .

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation

