Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open more than 150 agencies in Texas

DALLAS, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas added more people to its population than any other state in the past year1 and is projected to see its economy grow by 1-2 percent2 in 2019. Allstate aims to bring over 2,000 sales positions to the Lone Star State to support this growth, including 150 Allstate agency owners.

"The population expansion in cities across the state presents an opportunity for more Allstate agency owners to protect and serve the insurance needs of families in Texas communities," said Tom Caunitz, Allstate Strategic Deployment Leader.

Allstate is seeking entrepreneurs with an enthusiasm to own* and operate their own business, and make an impact in their community. Through their agencies, they are projected to create thousands of additional jobs in their communities.

"Candidates don't need an insurance background. Allstate provides them with comprehensive education and resources to help them get off to a solid start," Caunitz said. "They need a strong entrepreneurial drive, and the passion to help households in the communities where they work and live. The ideal candidate wants to build a legacy they can pass down for generations."

Allstate Agency Owners Projected To Hire 2,000 Sales Professionals in Texas

Newly appointed Allstate agency owners, along with current agents, could help generate more than 2,000 additional jobs across the state as they hire licensed sales staff to serve customers and help them meet their insurance needs.

Allstate's Texas agency owner and licensed staff openings for this year are segmented by areas across the state:

City Agency Owner Goal Sales Producer Goal North Texas 35 Exclusive Agents 370 Licensed Staff West Texas 17 Exclusive Agents 230 Licensed Staff East Texas 25 Exclusive Agents 330 Licensed Staff Greater Houston Area 40 Exclusive Agents 535 Licensed Staff Central/South Texas 40 Exclusive Agents 535 Licensed Staff

Allstate offers a $5,000 award to anyone who refers a qualified candidate. The referral award is payable upon the appointment of the candidate as an Allstate agency owner. To refer candidates, please call 1-877-711-1006.

Interested candidates can learn more about becoming an Allstate agency owner by going to www.allstateagent.com or by calling 1-877-711-1006.

For more information about becoming an Allstate licensed sales professional, candidates can call (877) 711-1006 to speak to a recruiter or call their local Allstate agent. Interested candidates should have exceptional selling and customer service skills, a high school diploma and the ability to obtain or begin the process of obtaining a Property and Casualty license at the time of hiring.

*Subject to all terms and conditions as outlined in the Allstate R3001 Exclusive Agency Agreement and Exclusive Agency program materials. Allstate agents are not franchisees; rather they are exclusive agent independent contractors and are not employed by Allstate. Agency staff opportunity is not an employment opportunity directly with Allstate Insurance Company but rather employment with an Allstate Exclusive Agency owner who is an independent contractor. The referral award is payable forty-five (45) days after appointment and signing of an Allstate Exclusive Agency Agreement by Allstate and the referred candidate. No payments are made to you if the referred candidate is not appointed by Allstate. The name of the person making the referral must be on candidate's Allstate agent application in order for such person to receive a payout. A referral award will not be paid to former Allstate Exclusive Agents (EA) and Exclusive Financial Specialists (EFS) and referrals of Allstate Filed Sales Leaders transitioning to EA or EFS position. The referral award is subject to change. Referral award is not available to the applicant. Allstate's recruitment team, human resources employees and Allstate employees whose responsibilities include recruitment are not eligible. The recipient of the referral award is solely responsible for all taxes and reporting of award. Allstate is an Equal Opportunity Company. Allstate Insurance Company, Northbrook, IL. © 2015 Allstate Insurance Co.

1 SOURCE: U.S. Census Data

2 SOURCE: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

