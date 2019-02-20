Allstate to Present at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that Mario Rizzo, its Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 4, in Orlando, Florida.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will be posted in the executive speeches section of the company's website shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation

