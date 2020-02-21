Allstate to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Allstate

Feb 21, 2020, 14:20 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 9:15 a.m. Eastern on Monday, March 2, in Orlando, Florida. 

You can watch a webcast of the presentation at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will be posted shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

Allstate to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Allstate

Feb 21, 2020, 14:20 ET