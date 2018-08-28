Allstate Unveils the 2018 America's Best Drivers Report® and Enlists Youth to Help Make Roads Safer

Released each year, the America's Best Drivers Report ranks the 200 largest cities in America based on collision frequency. To celebrate the top-ranking cities and encourage them to serve as examples for communities around the country, this year's report taps an unexpected group to spread the message of safe driving: youth and teens, many of whom can't even drive yet.

"Our backseat passengers are the drivers of tomorrow, and they're looking to the adults in their lives to model safe driving behaviors," said Ken Rosen, Allstate chief claims officer. "We truly care about making our communities safer, so we made an effort to go beyond just lecturing on the dangers of distracted and unsafe driving. To do this, we brought together inspirational youth, teens and their families in two low-ranking cities to stress the importance of roadway safety. By convening communities from coast to coast, we hope our influential future drivers and leaders can help Allstate make a positive impact on lives across America."

Keeping America's roads safe is a cause especially important to young people, for whom car crashes are a leading cause of death. Whether as passengers or drivers, auto collisions are the No. 1 killer of every single age from 16 to 23, as well as age 10.ii In an effort to educate communities on this issue, this year Allstate lent a hand to bottom-ranked Baltimore (ranked 200th) and Los Angeles (ranked 194th). Enlisting the help of young internet star Mila Stauffer, the company premiered a humorous, yet educational "Good Driving Starts Young" video at the events, held Aug. 28. The short video rallied the communities behind the importance of safe driving with 3-year-old Stauffer providing candid commentary on a series of unsafe – though unfortunately common – driving scenarios.

The average driver in America will experience a collision approximately once every 10 years, according to Allstate claims data. In top-ranked Brownsville, that figure improves by about 26 percent to once every 13.6 years. The following are the top 10 safest-driving cities, according to this year's Allstate America's Best Drivers Report:

City & Overall Ranking Average Years Between Collisions (National Average: 10) Collision Likelihood Compared to National Average 1. Brownsville, TX 13.6 26.3% less likely 2. Kansas City, KS 13.1 23.8% less likely 3. Boise, ID 12.2 17.8% less likely 4. Huntsville, AL 11.9 16.1% less likely 5. Madison, WI 11.8 15.4% less likely 6. Laredo, TX 11.7 14.4% less likely 7. Midland, TX 11.7 14.2% less likely 8. Cape Coral, FL 11.6 14.1% less likely 9. Fort Collins, CO 11.6 14.0% less likely 10. McAllen, TX 11.5 13.4% less likely

Other highlights from the 2018 report include Miami as the most improved driving city, jumping 37 spots on the report, and Spokane, Washington, dropping 37 spots from last year's rankings after a 12-spot drop the year before.

For the fourth straight year, the Allstate America's Best Drivers Report also analyzed the correlation between collisions and hard-braking events in more than 100 cities, using data collected by Drivewise®, Allstate's innovative telematics program that personalizes the auto insurance experience by providing real-time driving feedback and then rewarding safe driving with cash.

A hard-braking event is defined as slowing down eight miles per hour or more over a one-second period and can indicate unsafe driving behaviors, such as following too closely or aggressive or distracted driving. According to Drivewise data, the average American driver will experience approximately 19 hard-braking events for every 1,000 miles driven. Drivers in cities with fewer hard-braking events per 1,000 miles tend to have fewer auto property damage claims.

Drivers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, amassed the most hard-braking events of any city in America, with an average of 42 events per 1,000 miles. The next closest city – Bridgeport, Connecticut – came in significantly lower at 34.8 hard-braking events per 1,000 miles.

The 2018 Best Drivers Report found drivers in the following cities experience the fewest hard-braking events per 1,000 miles:

Cities with the Fewest Hard-Braking Events per 1,000 Miles Sioux Falls, SD 12.9 Madison, WI 13.1 Anchorage, AK 13.3 Spokane, WA 13.6 Des Moines, IA 14.1

Visit Allstate.com/BestDriversReport for an interactive map and full results for this year, as well as previous years' reports.

Understanding the risks that can cause crashes and impact a city's rank and drivers' safety is critical. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, preventable human factors, like drunk, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding and failure to use safety features contribute to 94 percent of car crashes.iii

"Traffic deaths are especially high during the busy summer travel season," IIHS President Dr. David Harkey said. "We hope this year's Best Drivers Report encourages more people to buckle up, slow down and minimize distractions to reduce their risks when they're traveling over the holiday and all year round."

Allstate recommends the following tips as you travel America's roads. By collectively taking these precautions, drivers can help keep themselves and their communities in good hands, whether on busy highways or neighborhood streets:

Always keep your eyes on the road, stay vigilant and keep potential distractions securely tucked away.

Obey the speed limit and give yourself enough time to safely get where you're going.

Fasten your safety belt on every trip – and make sure each passenger is buckled up, too.

Never drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicles in front of you.

Don't text and drive. Nothing is that important.

Be sure to have an emergency roadside safety kit with caution signs and flares, and have a roadside service lined up for when you need a tow. Allstate Roadside Assistance provides options for coverage whether you're in need now, want to add it to your auto policy or you're interested in roadside membership.

For more safe-driving tips and information, visit The Allstate Blog.

Allstate hosted bi-coastal events in bottom-ranked driving cities empowering youth to advocate for safe driving. See event photos featuring talent here.

