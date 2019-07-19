AllThingsRTC Highlights Opportunities, Growth in Real-Time Communications Space

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora.io, the leading voice, video and live interactive streaming platform, recently concluded AllThingsRTC, the premier real-time communications (RTC) event in the U.S., which took place in San Francisco last month. The conference brought together experts from Fortune 100 technology companies like Google and Microsoft and founders of emerging startups to drive conversations about leveraging RTC technology to create newer, more effective ways of connecting users, businesses, and people globally.

AllThingsRTC marked the first dedicated RTC event to explore both the technologies and use cases behind real-time voice and video. Attended by over 300 developers, product owners, and industry executives, the conference provided a stage for the growing RTC industry to showcase new innovations and explore important topics impacting developers and end-users across all industry verticals.

"Real-time engagement is an incredibly powerful tool for brands and businesses. By helping developers and product owners navigate and leverage voice, video, interactive streaming, we're enabling them to create unique, highly-engaging user experiences," said Reggie Yativ, COO & CRO of Agora.io. "We wanted our attendees to realize the many ways RTC can be used, not only to improve existing platforms and business models but to spark new ideas and innovation."

Conference Rundown

Agora.io's senior leadership team, including CEO Tony Zhao, COO/CRO Reggie Yativ, and VP of Developer & Ecosystems Virginia Liu, kicked off the full-day event with opening remarks on the evolution of communication and its impact on modern social interactions. Clive Downie, CMO of leading game development engine Unity Technologies, shared the stage and closed out the Welcoming Keynote with a few words about live video innovations in gaming.

The Opening Keynote was given by Debargha Mukherjee, Principal Software Engineer at Google who spoke about the past, present and future of AV1, a next-generation open-source video technology supported by a consortium of top technology leaders like Apple, Facebook, Cisco, Microsoft, Google, Intel, Mozilla, and more.

Following the keynotes, AllThingsRTC split into separate tracks that explored RTC technology from two different lenses. The Use Case Track explored emerging applications of real-time voice, video, and interactive live streaming and its impact on end-users. The Tech Track dove into the technical side of RTC technology for developers and product owners, offering a deep dive into the technical architecture, APIs, deep learning models, WebRTC, and other tools being leveraged to increase network quality and reliability.

Session Highlights

Bernard Aboba, Principal Architect at Microsoft & Co-chair of the W3C WebRTC Working Group, kicked off the Tech Track and shared insights on how developers can build more powerful applications by leveraging new features like the WebRTC Candidate Recommendation API. On the Use Case Track, TechCrunch's Editor-at-Large Josh Constine moderated a panel discussion about the emergence of social gaming with panelists from Bunch, Comunix, and Mech Mocha.

Other highlights included a panel about leveraging real-time engagement in professional communities, which was moderated by Forbes contributor Kate Talbot and joined by LinkedIn Live's Jessica Chan and Socialive's David Moricca, and a technical session about deep learning algorithms for mobile RTC delivered by Agora.io's Chief Scientist Shawn Zhong. Pion WebRTC's Sean DuBois and T-Mobile's Balaji Sridharan were just a few of the other 40-plus expert speakers at the event who shared insights across a wide range of RTC topics.

Yativ added, "As technology democratizes modern communications and transforms the way people connect with each other, the real-time engagement era is just beginning. AllThingsRTC was a hugely successful event, but it is only one of many to come as we double down on fostering the growth of the industry."

All of the conference sessions across both tracks were live-streamed for viewers who were unable to attend. For more information about the event, visit allthingsrtc.org.

About Agora.io

Founded in 2014, Agora.io is a global company with offices in Santa Clara, London, Bangalore, and Shanghai and customers in over 100 countries. Agora.io offers a real-time engagement platform-as-a-service that allows developers to easily embed voice, video, interactive streaming, and messaging for any mobile, web or desktop application and go live globally in a matter of days.

With over 20 billion minutes of monthly usage on their network, Agora.io is trusted by developers and business managers and powers live streaming and video interaction for leading social and enterprise brands across the globe, with use cases in a wide variety of industries such as social, gaming, workflow collaboration, enterprise training & branding, e-commerce, healthcare and more. Agora.io services are backed by an SLA, priced very competitively, and GDPR compliant.

The Agora.io platform is powered by the Software Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™), a global delivery network of 200 data centers. SD-RTN™ dynamically manages the routing of voice and video to overcome severe packet loss incidents and enables seamless, uninterrupted, high-quality real-time streaming delivery across the globe, even in the most remote locations and emerging markets.

For more information, please visit www.agora.io.

