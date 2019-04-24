AllTrails Acquires iFootpath

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllTrails, the most trusted and used digital guide to the outdoors, announced today the acquisition of iFootpath, the #1 paid travel app in the UK. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"iFootpath's mission is to make walking in the UK fun, accessible and stress-free," explained Claire Sharp and Richard Jemmett, Co-Founders of iFootpath. "We're excited to be working with AllTrails to make our walking guides available to an even wider audience."

Since its founding in 2011, iFootpath has published over 1300 hand-curated guides focusing on walking trails in the UK. Each guide includes a detailed map along with turn-by-turn directions, waypoints, photos, and driving directions to the trailhead.

"Our mission is to help people all over the world spend more time enjoying the outdoors," explained Jade Van Doren, CEO of AllTrails. "By adding iFootpath's extensive data to the AllTrails platform, we have made it easier than ever for both locals and tourists to explore all that the United Kingdom has to offer."

iFootpath is AllTrails' second acquisition, following EveryTrail in 2016.

About AllTrails

AllTrails helps people explore the outdoors with the largest collection of detailed, hand-curated trail maps as well as trail reviews and photos crowdsourced from its community of over 11 million hikers, mountain bikers and trail runners. AllTrails has the #1 Outdoors app for iOS & Android with more than 14 million mobile downloads and reaches 46 million people each year through alltrails.com, the App Store and Google Play.

