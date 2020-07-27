Alluma Announces Appointment of Three New Board Members

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alluma, a nonprofit social enterprise that connects people to essential services through technology and policy expertise, has announced the appointment of three new board members: Karla Monterroso, CEO of Code2040; Michael McAfee, Ed.D., President and CEO of PolicyLink; and Licy Do Canto, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Public Affairs and Crisis at Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) Healthcare.

The new members deepen the breadth of the board's understanding and knowledge, as Alluma continues its mission to integrate policy and technology to ensure that people in need have access to income support, housing, food and health care – particularly as Americans are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. All three members have a long history of delivering value in their respective fields through addressing the racial and economic inequities faced by communities across the country.

"The addition of these directors complements our board's skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to reduce the barriers to getting help for so many," said Mayra E. Alvarez, Alluma's board chair and president of The Children's Partnership.

Karla Monterroso is the CEO of Code2040, a nonprofit dedicated to the proportional representation of Black and Latinx people in tech at all levels of leadership. Karla joined Code2040 as Vice President of Programs in 2014 and became CEO in 2018. Over her time at Code2040, Karla has worked with more than 6,000 community members and 200+ companies. She has dedicated her career to addressing the issue of racial opportunity and wealth gaps in America through education, healthcare, and technology. Karla was previously on the board of tech nonprofit One Degree. She is also a graduate of the University of Southern California.

During his time at PolicyLink, a national institute working to advance racial and economic equity, Dr. Michael McAfee has played a leadership role in improving outcomes for more than 300,000 children through the federal Promise Neighborhoods program, which has facilitated the investment of billions of dollars in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty. He is the catalyst for a new and growing body of work — corporate racial equity — which includes development of the first comprehensive tool to guide private-sector companies in assessing and actively promoting equity in every aspect of their company's value chain.

An expert in health and healthcare policy, Licy Do Canto brings nearly 30 years of experience at the national, state and local levels across the nonprofit, philanthropic, corporate and government sectors. In his role with Burson Cohn & Wolfe, he drives social impact policy and strategy, and helps shape the strategic direction on diversity, inclusion and belonging for the firm and its clients across North America. Among his previous roles, he founded a nationally recognized public affairs firm, led and shaped investments in advocacy and public affairs for the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Community Health Centers, and served as legislative staff to former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank and aide to the late U.S. Senator Edward M. Kennedy.

"We are pleased to welcome Karla, Michael and Licy as new directors to the Alluma board," said Robert Phillips, president & CEO of Alluma. "They join Alluma at an exciting time as we drive our strategy forward and build deeper relationships with our agency and nonprofit partners and with the community to fulfill our purpose."

