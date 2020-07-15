Allured Business Media Expands Professional Beauty Reach with Creative Age Acquisition

CAROL STREAM, Ill., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allured Business Media has set its sights on the professional beauty industry, acquiring publishing house Creative Age on July 15, 2020. The move expands Allured Business Media's salon and spa professional brands from one to five, in addition to expanding its professional beauty event repertoire, solidifying Allured as the resource for all beauty professionals.

Prior to the acquisition, Allured Business Media was home to professional spa publication Skin Inc., fragrance and flavor formulation brand Perfumer & Flavorist, cosmetic business brand Global Cosmetic Industry and cosmetic science and technology brand Cosmetics & Toiletries.

The acquisition adds to Allured's portfolio medical aesthetic brand MedEsthetics, professional nail brand NAILPRO, professional salon brand Beauty Launchpad and spa professional brand DAYSPA, along with its associated sub-brands and the NAILPRO events.

Allured CEO George Fox noted, "We have a vested interest in all things beauty here at Allured, and this gives us the opportunity to build our breadth in beauty and personal care to include so many more touchpoints in professional spa and salon."

Allured Business Media plans to utilize its digital and event expertise and the success of Creative Age to round out and expand the business. This will include a focus on content and engagement across all mediums to fully serve the business and educational needs of the salon and spa market.

"We are excited to bring on these highly regarded new brands and expand our reach into the professional salon and spa markets. We look forward to collaborating with Deborah Carver and building on her vision for these brands," commented Allured President Janet Ludwig.

Creative Age brings with it not only an increased presence in the professional beauty segment but also a social media reach and acumen that Allured is excited to utilize.

"I have complete confidence that Allured Business Media is the right home for the Creative Age titles. Allured's publishing capabilities, expertise in webinars, shows and other digital/social platforms will provide the titles greater latitude, helping clients succeed in the evolving marketing landscape. I look forward to working with George and Janet to affect the changes they envision," continued Deborah Carver.

Many Creative Age staff will remain after the transition, including editors, sales managers and CEO Deborah Carver. The acquisition was brokered by John McGovern of Grimes, McGovern & Associates. No financial details have been disclosed.

About Creative Age: Creative Age (www.creativeage.com) was founded in 1971 by CEO Deborah. In 1990, Deborah redefined Creative Age as a leading media source for the professional beauty industry and launched NAILPRO, followed by DAYSPA, Beauty Launchpad and MedEsthetics.

About Allured Business Media: Allured (www.allured.com) is a family-owned trade media company started in 1921 that has been dedicated to the beauty and flavor industries since 1960 with the purchase of The American Perfumer magazine. Its portfolio of brands includes Cosmetics & Toiletries, Perfumer & Flavorist, Skin Inc. and Global Cosmetics Industry, along with events Face & Body, World Perfumery Congress, Beauty Accelerate and Flavorcon.

SOURCE Allured Business Media

