AllVoices New State of Workplace Safety 2021 Uncovers Employee Safety and Reporting Concerns Amid Return to Office Influx

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllVoices, the employee feedback management platform with features such as anonymous two-way communication, a whistleblower hotline, pulse surveys, and a case management system, today released the findings from its State of Workplace Safety 2021 report.

The report surveyed Americans who are employed full time with the goal of better understanding employees' experiences with workplace safety issues, how workplaces are implementing Covid safety precautions, and how eager or hesitant employees feel about returning to their workspaces.

AllVoices

Commenting on the findings, Claire Schmidt, CEO and founder of AllVoices, said: "While organizations have always needed to address unsafe working conditions, organizations in 2021 also need to make sure they're addressing COVID safety concerns. Unfortunately, our findings uncover that many workers don't feel safe and don't believe there's anything they can do about it."

Key Findings:

52% have experienced unsafe working conditions.

41% have left an organization because of unsafe conditions.

56% have reported unsafe working conditions.

58% feel very comfortable returning to an indoor workspace.

46% believe they're being forced to return in person.

20% don't feel comfortable voicing COVID safety concerns.

74% are more willing to report issues through an anonymous method.

"Organizations need to not only take measures that will make everyone feel safe once back in the office, but recognize any undue pressure or expectations they're forcing on their employees and to listen to and be receptive to their fears and hesitations in returning to the workplace," said Schmidt. "Flexibility, resiliency, empathy, and understanding will be key characteristics for organizations who want to make a successful transition back to the office in 2021."

To view a full copy of the report, please click here.

About AllVoices

AllVoices is a leader in the employee feedback management category, providing employees with a completely safe, anonymous way to report issues directly to company leaders. With 74% of employees citing they would be more likely to report workplace issues if they knew their feedback would be completely anonymous, AllVoices empowers employees to report and companies to take action proactively. As a third-party encrypted platform, AllVoices is the next generation in employee feedback management. Based in Los Angeles, the company is backed by Silverton Partners, M13 Ventures, Crosscut, Greycroft, Halogen Ventures, Vitalize VC and others.

Media Contact

Holly Hitchcock

[email protected]

Related Images

allvoices-state-of-workplace.png

AllVoices State of Workplace Safety 2021

SOURCE AllVoices