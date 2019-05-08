Allworth Financial Announces Acquisition of Blueprint Financial

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allworth Financial ("Allworth"), formerly known as Hanson McClain Advisors, has acquired Michigan-based investment firm Blueprint Financial ("Blueprint"). Blueprint manages approximately $80 million of client assets. With the acquisition Allworth has now added over $1.1 billion in acquired assets in a little over a year, and is now managing total AUM of over $4 billion.

"We are very excited for this new era," said Denis York, co-founder of Blueprint. "We wanted to find the right partner to help us best serve our existing clients while enabling us to grow faster than we could otherwise. We selected Allworth because they have a strong history of organic growth and expertise in the financial planning sector."

The Blueprint acquisition further advances Allworth's growth and reach in the Midwest, building on efforts to expand into new and existing markets across the United States.

"We've been looking for firms to partner with for a little over a year now, and we're proud that our business model and approach to financial planning is resonating," said Pat McClain, co-founder of Allworth. "Blueprint and its team are known for serving their clients exceptionally well, and we are looking forward to making additional investments to help them grow and meet with more clients."

In just over a year, Allworth has acquired four firms as it expands both its offerings and reach in new and existing markets. "We are excited about this acquisition and we will continue to look for practices that want to partner with us in bringing honest, straightforward financial guidance to the investor community," said McClain.

About Allworth Financial

Allworth Financial (www.allworthfinancial.com) is an independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, and 401(k) management with a direct approach to financial planning. Allworth delivers long- and short-term investment planning solutions and advice to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

About Blueprint Financial

Blueprint Financial (www.blueprintfinancial.net) specializes in portfolio and retirement planning for individuals and families in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area.

SOURCE Allworth Financial

