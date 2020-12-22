Ally Fashion, 145 Store Footprint Retailer, to Put Next-Gen AI Tech to the Test

SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Fashion, continuing on 18-months of digital focus, makes critical steps to revolutionise customer journeys by creating a totally unique experience for each visitor.

Going beyond rules-based personalization, Ally Fashion are putting breakout eCommerce AI leader, Particular Audience, to the test.

Particular Audience provides a unique platform capable of adapting every product list on an eCommerce site from search results to merchandise pages and product recommendations - every product tile becomes dynamic to shopper intent and preference.

Previously cumbersome and manual tasks like merchandising are automated by Particular Audience using machine learning.

Alina Timofeeva, Ally Fashion's Head of Ecommerce, has been leading their digital advancement, to be at the forefront of digital both in Australia and internationally.

Alina has partnered with Particular Audience to add a dynamic AI layer on top of their eCommerce platform. "Particular Audience will be an important part of our growth trajectory". Representing the next generation of technology behind great eCommerce experiences.

Sustainability is another key objective of Ally and Alina's. Ally aims to achieve similar results to Particular Audience clients like UK based little-mistress.com, who saw a 35% reduction in item return rate on items PA drove to sale, reducing their customers' carbon footprint and time spent queuing at the post office.

Nielsen Varoy of PA, who heads up the Ally Fashion partnership is most excited by the application of computer vision.

"Computer vision driven discovery tools on Ally compliment behavioural data and product metadata to infer similarity between items, making for a more human browsing experience.

When delivering the latest fashion trends to their global customer base, Ally encounters barriers to item discovery from the cold-start problem, exacerbating long-tail inventory i.e. stock that sells less often. Computer vision is a powerful solution to this without waiting for items to gain popularity to get impressions."

With the Covid accelerated, digital first shift in retail, businesses like Ally Fashion with large physical footprints are investing online.

Particular Audience particularaudience.com is headquartered in Sydney with offices in Vancouver and London. Particular Audience operates SaaS technologies for retailers and retail technologies for consumers under the brand Similarinc.com .

Ally Fashion allyfashion.com is headquartered in Sydney creating fashionable, affordable, quality clothing that enables every woman to access the latest global trends, styles and prints to create her own style.

SOURCE Particular Audience

Related Links

https://particularaudience.com/

