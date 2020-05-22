Ally Financial to Present at Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Jennifer LaClair will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from approximately 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website.  A replay will also be available. 

About Ally Financial Inc.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

