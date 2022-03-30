Ally Home announces expansion into Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia

Ally, a top 25 bank in the retail lending space, continues to expand its modern digital mortgage experience nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Home, the residential mortgage lending arm of Ally Bank, has expanded its services into Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia as the company continues to execute against plans to bring its modern digital mortgage experience to consumers in all 50 U.S. states.

Currently available in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Ally – a top 25 bank in the retail lending space in the U.S., based on the Federal Reserve Statistical Release – also plans to complete Ally Home's nationwide rollout by adding service in Hawaii and New Hampshire this spring, followed by Nevada and New York by the end of the year.

"The past few years have brought unprecedented challenges for prospective homebuyers as they continue to navigate an especially competitive housing market, making speed and simplicity in the mortgage process more important than ever before," said Glenn Brunker, president of Ally Home. "Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or a borrower with existing equity, purchasing a new home is an incredible milestone. Ally's goal is to make the process as enjoyable and straightforward as possible with a modern, fast and digital-first experience that will now help more customers nationwide purchase the home of their dreams."

Ally Home delivers a modern mortgage experience that simplifies buying and refinancing through a digital-only platform that, unlike most big banks and lenders, boasts no lender fees (i.e. no application, origination, processing or underwriting fees), pre-approval in just minutes and personalized support from a team of home loan experts.

As Ally Home continues to expand throughout the U.S., these benefits will become available to consumers across the country looking for fixed- or adjustable-rate mortgages, jumbo loans and mortgage refinancing.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contact:

Alex Moore

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial