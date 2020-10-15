Ally honors Jimmie Johnson legacy by immortalizing fans with "signature" paint scheme

Ally also surprised Johnson with a $70,000 donation to the Jimmie Johnson Foundation – $10,000 for each championship title. The funds will help seed a number of new grants to address inequities affecting Black and Brown communities.

"We knew the best way to honor Jimmie and recognize all that he's meant to racing was to lift up the things that matter to him the most: the fans, kids and his local communities," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally. "Jimmie is one of the best ever to compete in NASCAR. But more than that, he's been an inspirational leader on and off the track, standing up for diversity and inclusion, which is tremendously important to all of us at Ally. This commitment will help Jimmie further his legacy as a champion for equality."

10,000 Autographs for Jimmie

Over the course of his career, Johnson has signed countless autographs for fans. So earlier this fall, the Ally Racing team created an interactive website to give fans a chance to virtually sign their autographs for the "signature" paint scheme and become a physical part of NASCAR history. Fans who filled the first 10,000 signature slots can search for their signatures at www.SignForJimmie.com and capture an image as a keepsake and to share with friends and family. Additional signatures will be featured on a race-day pit wall banner at Martinsville, where Johnson has nine NASCAR Cup Series wins.

Fans are also encouraged to share their farewell messages and tributes by uploading a comment, photo or short video via a new website, www.ThisIsJimmie.com, that will launch next week. The website will also feature a collection of short videos and first-hand accounts of the man behind the legend from those who know him best.

"Ally has been such a great partner and to bring in 10,000 fans to ride along with me and to give that support for my final Martinsville race is going to be really meaningful," Johnson said. "And it's 10,000 more reasons why we need to get to Victory Lane, so I'm excited about that."

Ally's Commitment to the Jimmie Johnson Foundation

A portion of the initial funds from Ally's $70,000 commitment to the Jimmie Johnson Foundation will be distributed to two Charlotte-based nonprofits: the CMS Foundation, to help bridge the digital divide for students in need; and the Center for Racial Equity in Education (C.R.E.E.D.).

Chandra and Jimmie Johnson launched the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in February 2006. Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion, drives the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR's top series. The mission of the Foundation is to assist children, families, and communities in need throughout the United States. The Foundation has committed more than $12 million to various charities. The Foundation currently focuses on K-12 public education. For additional information on the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, please visit jimmiejohnsonfoundation.org.

