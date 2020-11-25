Ally Law Admits Prominent New Member in Romania

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce its newest member, Vlăsceanu, Ene & Partners, (VEP) based in Bucharest, Romania.

Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lindmark Welinder (Sweden), "We are delighted to welcome our new Romanian member. VEP upholds the highest standards in excellence and notably bolsters our presence in this jurisdiction, allowing us to better serve our clients."

Founded in 2016, the dynamic 6-lawyer Romanian firm provides clients with legal services in the areas of: energy, including renewables and oil and gas; environmental; real estate and construction; corporate and commercial, M&A and private equity; labor; public procurement; and data processing & GDPR.

Founders Daniel Vlăsceanu and Stefan Ene worked together previously in the legal department of the largest East European energy company, OMV Petrom SA, and formed VEP on the principles of legal excellence and premium quality services.

Founder Daniel Vlăsceanu says, "We are pleased to be joining such a prestigious worldwide network as Ally Law. Being a member allows us to provide our multinational clients top -quality legal advice around the world."

For the last 3 years, IFLR1000, a leading international legal financial and corporate transactional directory, has notably rated VEP in the area of project development.

