Ally Law Admits Prominent New Member in Turkey

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce its newest member, Dündar Sir Law Firm, a full-service law firm based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Established in 2012 by two founding partners formerly with prestigious international law firms, Dündar Sir has grown to be nearly 40 professionals today, offering a full suite of legal services to clients in many industry sectors, from aviation to technology, leisure to infrastructure.

Said Paul Franke, president of Ally Law and a partner in Moye White (Denver), "We are delighted to welcome our new Turkish member. Dündar Sir upholds the highest standards in excellence and notably bolsters our presence in this jurisdiction, allowing us to better serve our clients."

Located in the heart of the business district of Istanbul, Dündar Sir has been part of significant M&A, IT and infrastructure projects, including Acquisition of Karsan assets by La Lorraine, Acquisition of CTech shares by TAI, SHA between UWA and Kaan Aviation, Turkcell 6A Satellite, Turkcell 5G Radiolink, Third Bosporus Bridge, Eurasia Tunnel, Yalıkavak Marina Renovation. Chambers and Partners has honored and ranked the firm and founding partner Selim Dündar in the Projects & Energy category for three consecutive years.

Its dispute resolution team has a strong market reputation and represents State of Libya and State of Georgia Coca-Cola, La Lorraine and several Korean companies.

Dündar Sir founder Selim Dündar says, "We are honored to be joining such a prestigious worldwide network that serves clients at the highest levels. Dündar Sir is pleased to bring our cross-border experience to bear, having assisted overseas clients both locally and on a global scale, from the Republic of Korea to the United States and beyond."

