Ally Waste Services Announces National Agreement with Christopher Todd Communities

"We are thrilled by the relationship and trust of Christopher Todd Communities; our core values and national growth trajectories are extremely well-aligned," said Daniel Forrest, President of Ally Waste. Christopher Todd Communities, in a strategic partnership with America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison, creates SRC's that are comprised of one- and two-bedroom rental smart homes with private backyards, and a 5-Star resort-inspired lifestyle including pool, fitness center, event lawn and smart-gated entry. "Offering a premium service that delivers value and comfort to our residents is a compelling part of our luxury lifestyle," said Todd Wood, CEO of Christopher Todd Communities.

Research demonstrates that in-home amenity services not only enhance property valuations, but also create a significant market advantage compared to local multifamily housing competition. These amenities provide value to owners, property managers and residents by reducing maintenance demands, enhancing resident retention and ultimately increasing net operating income.

With years of experience, the Ally Waste team is a proud, trusted partner of multifamily owners and managers across the nation.

About Ally Waste

Ally Waste is a nationally recognized, full-service amenity services provider to the multifamily housing industry. Ally Waste has partnered with more than 100 property management companies and ownership groups across the nation to provide doorstep waste and recycling collection as well as a suite of premium home related services for client communities under the Ally Home brand. www.allywaste.com.

About Christopher Todd Communities

Christopher Todd Communities is the leader in Single-Story Rental Communities (SRC), the luxury class of the dynamic Build To Rent real estate niche. The company has a proprietary playbook for their branded luxury communities resulting in faster lease ups, higher resident satisfaction and superior renewal rates. www.ChristopherTodd.com

