AllyO Releases Next Generation of Platform, Becoming The Only End-to-End AI Recruiting Solution On The Market

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyO, the end-to-end AI recruiter, today announces the latest advancement to its recruiting solution: AllyO New Hire Check-ins. While AllyO has traditionally assisted organizations and candidates through their entire hiring funnel from "Hi to Hire," the addition of New Hire Check-ins allows AllyO to be the single point-of-contact for everyone involved across hiring and retention – including recruiters, talent acquisition leaders, hiring managers, candidates and current employees.

"Retention is a huge challenge in the HR industry — organizations often see 30 percent of new hires churn in the first 90 days. There are two reasons for this issue. First, current feedback systems do not sufficiently engage all employees. Second, separate teams within the HR function are responsible for talent acquisition and retention. This leads to misaligned approaches to hiring and retaining talent along with a lack of data sharing across the teams," said Ankit Somani, co-founder of AllyO. "With the New Hire Check-ins feature, AllyO goes beyond recruiting to fill positions – it helps organizations retain talent. By integrating the two functions, HR teams can welcome and guide new employees, identify issues early on and use actionable insights to reduce turnover. Additionally, employers can improve future recruiting efforts by soliciting feedback from candidates on the hiring experience."

This latest generation of AllyO's platform enables HR professionals to check-in with new hires several times within their first 90 days on the job by asking customized questions like: "How happy are you in your new role?" and "Do you feel you are well-trained for the job?" The responses provide hiring teams with actionable feedback to improve retention. This new functionality also increases efficiency among HR teams by eliminating the need to manually check-in with candidates on their opinions about the hiring, onboarding and training processes.

Early customers for this new solution have seen 2X higher engagement rates than traditional methods, while those who were helped by AllyO during the hiring process respond more frequently than those who weren't – pointing to the advantage of establishing trust with a single point-of-contact. For example, a large hospitality chain was able to benchmark the new hire experience across different roles and locations. Furthermore, the company identified its best hiring managers and were able to share their insights with the entire team.

Visit AllyO at booth #837 at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition September 11-14 for live demos of New Hire Check-ins, along with the entire AllyO platform. For more information about AllyO's newest technology and presence at HR Tech, please visit www.allyo.com/new-hire-check-ins or schedule a 1:1 meeting with a member of the executive team at www.allyo.com/hrtech.

About AllyO

AllyO is an AI technology company with a simple mission – make recruiting delightful and efficient for everyone. It addresses the traditional inefficiencies of lost applicants and conversions due to poor candidate experience, the high cost of recruiting due to overburdening of administrative tasks on hiring teams and lack of visibility and control for HR leadership. It utilizes deeply conversational AI to fully automate an end to end recruiting workflow by intelligently engaging via texting over mobile and web. It is used by Fortune 500 enterprises that have experienced a 2-6X increase in applicant capture and conversion rate, 91 percent application completion rate, and over 50 percent reduction in cost and time to hire. AllyO is backed by leading investors such as Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Bain Capital Ventures and Cervin Ventures. AllyO is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For additional information, please visit us at www.allyo.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

