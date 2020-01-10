ALM Intelligence names EY as the leader in corporate services consulting for organizations' transformation initiatives

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has been recognized by ALM Intelligence (ALM) as the market leader for corporate services consulting in the new ALM report, The ALM Vanguard: Corporate Services Consulting 2019.

The report assesses consulting services organizations for their ability to deliver impact for their clients by improving the performance of back-office functions that support the workforce, including those in corporate center, shared services centers, outsourced services and captive operations. In the report, EY was rated first in breadth and client impact, and called out as a "best in class" provider for client capability and enabling tools.

According to ALM, EY gained leadership due to an expanding spectrum of assets, products and platforms that function as a combined management and operating system for corporate services transformation. The report also notes that clients perceive EY as ahead of the curve on multiple fronts, especially the ability to guide C-suite stakeholders through the "art of the possible" scenario planning in the EY wavespace™ global growth and innovation centers, and capabilities in end-to-end process design, infrastructure support and maintenance, and intelligent automation.

Christian Mertin, EY Global Advisory Solutions Leader - Global Business Services, says:

"For effective organizational transformation, it's essential to implement an integrated, end-to-end model that considers the latest enabling technology, best talents and optimal end-to-end processes. To help clients with their transformation initiatives, EY teams incorporate operational functions such as finance, human resources, IT and procurement as well sales and marketing functions, right through to detailed design and implementation support. EY teams use this approach whether an organization is reshaping its operating model company-wide, acquiring a new business or launching other initiatives that will significantly impact the enterprise, its people and its customers – including intelligent business operations, which is a growing trend."

The ALM report notes that leaders are at the top of the market for their capabilities to create client impact through their depth of expertise and ability to deploy it across a range of engagement models and are unique in their ability to independently execute a broad array of projects across the full spectrum of client contexts.

Liz DeVito, Associate Director, Management Consulting Research, ALM Intelligence, says:

"As corporate services consulting becomes more integral to clients' transformation agendas, organizations expect providers to deliver full engagement life cycle capabilities, and leaders such as EY are responding with services framed for a transformation agenda. Most importantly, leaders approach corporate services through the lens of the customer experience, helping clients understand how internal operations and technology infrastructure directly influence brand value. They introduce perspectives and frameworks that position the back office as an innovation engine, where end-to-end processes are designed, and digitally enabled tools are road-tested for impact potential throughout the organization's value chain."

The engine of the EY corporate services consulting is Global Business Services (GBS), which is part of the EY Advisory service line. GBS engagements draw on the knowledge and resources across all EY services lines, including Assurance, Tax and Transaction Advisory Services, as well as the broad scope of management consulting services offered by Advisory, including strategy, performance improvement, risk, customer, cybersecurity, big data and analytics, and technologies that include blockchain, artificial intelligence, IoT and robotic process automation. EY GBS also leverages EY experience in industry markets and issues-led consulting.

