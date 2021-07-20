Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Announces FDA Clearance and the U.S. Launch of Alma Hybrid™
Jul 20, 2021, 06:00 ET
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a global leader in the energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions industry announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of Alma Hybrid™, the first laser platform to include an ablative 10,600 nm (CO2) laser and a non-ablative 1570 nm laser for skin resurfacing. Alma Hybrid offers physicians a comprehensive solution to utilize each best-in-class laser independently or for the very first time, customize the treatment pattern by combining both wavelengths. Alma Hybrid is commercially available in U.S.
Behind every advancement in laser skin resurfacing the clinical endpoint has been centered on optimizing results with less downtime. Alma Hybrid provides physicians a new treatment option that further closes this gap between results and downtime by combining an ablative CO2 injury alongside a non-ablative 1570 nm injury. This method of delivery known as HyGrid™, introduces an entirely new injury pattern unseen with any other device on the market. "The combination of an ablative CO2 laser and a non-ablative 1570 nm laser in one platform already makes Alma Hybrid unique. But the unmatched level of flexibility and customization makes this device the ultimate resurfacing tool," said Jeffrey Hsu, M.D., a dermatologist at Oak Dermatology, in the greater Chicago, Illinois area. "I can fly through a full-face skin resurfacing treatment in 15 minutes with HyPer™ delivery and the synergy of CO2 and 1570 nm gives me the best possible combination of effectiveness and safety." Alma Hybrid is the only device to feature high performance delivery known as HyPer™. In HyPer delivery, an ablative CO2 injury is followed by a non-ablative 1570 nm injury in random pattern, significantly reducing treatment time and improving patient experience.
"Alma has a long-established track record of developing radically innovative solutions such as Alma Hybrid to the market," said Keith Adams, President of Alma, North America. "We're committed in advancing our industry forward by investing in essential treatment categories that our customers and their patients depend on, like skin resurfacing."
About Alma
Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. For more information visit the company's website: http://www.almainc.com.
SOURCE Alma Lasers
Share this article