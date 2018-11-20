Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Announces the Opening of a Direct Operation in Israel Following the Acquisition of Its Israeli Distributor

HONG KONG, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, today announced it has completed the first step of acquiring its Israeli distributor Nova Medical, extending its business outreach and establishing a direct operation in Israel.

Nova Medical, established in 2003 is one of the largest distributors of Medical Aesthetic technology-based devices in Israel, with net profit before taxation and extraordinary items of approximately HK$22 million in 2017. Nova Medical serves the widest customer base, from plastic surgeons, dermatologists, general practitioners and beauticians to Medical & Aesthetics clinic chains, SPA and fitness centers.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Alma will hold a 60% stake in Nova Medical. The acquisition is part of Alma's Direct-to-Consumer strategy, outlined in 2017, aimed at maintaining Alma's leading position in the market and strengthening its brand awareness among consumers.

"We are delighted to share the news regarding Nova Medical acquisition. Our long-term successful business relationship, Nova's strong market position in Israel and recent success in launching new products domains, such as injectables, ensures the future success of our direct operation in Israel," said Lior Dayan, Alma's CEO.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

https://www.almalasers.com

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK), the first Israeli company to be listed on the Hong Kong Exchange Main Board, was established in 2013 for the acquisition of Alma, a leading provider of energy-based surgical and medical aesthetic solutions, ranked No. 1 in the People's Republic of China and one of the top 5 global leaders in its industry. Sisram Medical is majority held by Fosun Pharma, a leading healthcare group in China.

Sisram Medical - Enhancing Quality of Life.

http://www.sisram-medical.com

