Alma Aurioles Bagan, MD, FACO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Aurioles Bagan, MD, FACO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Medical Professional in the field of Obstetrics & Gynecology and acknowledgment of her role as an OB/GYN with Park Nicollet Clinic.

Park Nicollet Health System is among many of the notable care organizations that are partnered with the healthcare group HealthPartners. Operating out of many clinics in different locations, the Park Nicollet Clinic aims to promote community engagement, improve healthcare options, provide expert education, and execute groundbreaking research. Dr. Bagan has worked at the Clinic for more than a year, providing care in both English and Spanish.



As a leading OB/GYN, Dr. Bagan has garnered eleven years of vast knowledge and professional experience in her specialty. She proudly serves patients in Hennepin County. Revered as an acclaimed expert physician, she offers obstetrics and gynecology services, including post-menopausal services and hormone therapy. In practice, she has a special interest in minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery. She has been venerated by her patients for being empathetic, compassionate, and honest.



To prepare for her career, Dr. Bagan earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Anahuac University in 2009. Then, she immigrated to the U.S. and served as a research fellow in maternal-fetal medicine at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center, where she specialized in ultrasonography in high-risk pregnancy. Following her fellowship, she trained as a resident in OB/GYN at William Beaumont Hospital.



Board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Bagan remains at the forefront of her field by maintaining affiliations with prominent organizations. She is a respected voice in her specialty, currently serving as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In her spare time, Dr. Bagan enjoys singing, playing guitar, riding bikes, exploring Minneapolis with her husband and dog Benito, and spending time with family.



Dr. Bagan dedicates this recognition to her mentor, Dr. Theodore Vlachos, MD, and her father Gerardo Aurioles Lopez, MD, who is also an OB/GYN.



For further information, please visit https://www.healthpartners.com/care/.

