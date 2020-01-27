Alma Introduces the Industry's First Fractional Plasma RF Technology

Opus Plasma is the first fractional plasma technology to enter the fractional resurfacing category. "Fractional plasma will change how we think about resurfacing. If full-field CO 2 technology was resurfacing 1.0, and fractional technology was resurfacing 2.0, fractional plasma technology is resurfacing 3.0," said Jeffrey Hsu, M.D., FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at Oak Dermatology in the Greater Chicago Area. "I can produce results to match the most aggressive CO 2 laser or the gentlest laser peel in a fraction of the procedure time and much less patient downtime. The results we're seeing with Opus Plasma are quite impressive, even after just one treatment."

Operating at a high frequency of over 40MHz, the metal pins on the Opus Plasma tips are super-charged with high-RF voltage. When in close proximity of the skin, the RF-charged pins react to atmospheric pressure in the air, creating plasma that in turn, creates the microthermal zones of fractional injuries. The plasma intensity can be adjusted based on the desired ablation effect, which further expands the versatility of the technology – a light, moderate or aggressive resurfacing result can be achieved based on the desired outcome and patient skin type.

"The release of Opus with Opus Plasma meets our commitment to position our proprietary innovations at the forefront," says Avi Farbstein, CEO of Alma, North America. "Thanks to our team overseas, the clinical benefits of Microplasma RF have been thoughtfully studied for years. We believe the market is ready and the timing is right to take this novel innovation mainstream as a mainstay skin resurfacing solution for our customers."

Attendees at the 2020 American Academy of Dermatology conference can experience the benefits of Opus with Opus Plasma at Alma's Booth #3717.

