Almirall calls for collaborative innovation to advance new treatments for skin diseases

BARCELONA, Spain, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlmirallShare, the open innovation platform of Almirall, S.A. (ALM), launches its fifth call, aiming to establish collaborations in dermatological research and identify new treatments for skin health. The call seeks partnering opportunities for new assets—new chemical entities, biologics and other advanced therapies—in order to maximize their value as innovative therapies. With this call to the scientific community, Almirall opts once again to unite the science and creativity of experts from around the world with the company's knowledge and expertise.

Assets submitted for consideration must be in late research or preclinical development stages, address a specific pathway, and demonstrate a therapeutic potential for treating dermatological conditions

AlmirallShare is responsible for approximately 50% of the private-public collaborations driven by Almirall. Since its launch in 2017, more than 900 scientists have shown interest in participating and more than 350 proposals have been received. To date, six collaborations have been established, based on new therapies (IDIBAPS, University of Turin), new targets (Dublin City University, University of Namur), and new preclinical models (University College Dublin, University of Sheffield). Additionally, three new collaborative projects are expected to start very soon.

With this fifth call, AlmirallShare reinforces its commitment to collaborative and shared innovation in R&D by offering a partnership opportunity and asset characterisation conducted by Almirall in a pre-agreed panel of relevant cellular assays and in vivo models of dermatological diseases. In all cases, applicants will retain ownership of their intellectual property.

Scientists affiliated with start-ups, biotechs, universities, research centres, and pharmaceutical companies from anywhere in the world may submit their proposals on sharedinnovation.almirall.com from July 20, 2020 to October 31, 2020. Terms and conditions can be found on the website.

"AlmirallShare calls were very well received by the scientific community. This encourages us to continue promoting new partnership projects in R&D to develop innovative solutions in medical dermatology. After having started what looks to be very promising collaborative projects since 2017, AlmirallShare has become a key tool for successful strategic partnerships that will translate into advances in treatments for dermatological conditions," said Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare leader.

Contact:

Amaya Belacortu

M. +34 670761353

[email protected]

SOURCE Almirall, S.A.

Related Links

https://sharedinnovation.almirall.com

