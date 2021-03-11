Almost $ 480 Million Growth in Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Eel River Brewing Co. and M.I.A. Beer Co. among others | Technavio

The alcoholic infused sparkling water market is driven by the rising demand for low-calorie alcoholic beverages. In addition, the increasing alcohol consumption among women is anticipated to boost the growth of the alcoholic infused sparkling water market.

Rising awareness about health among consumers has increased the demand for healthier alcohol alternatives with low sugar content. This is encouraging breweries and vendors to offer a wide range of low-calorie, low-carb, gluten-free alcohol-induced sparkling water with new natural flavors. For instance, White Claw from Mark Anthony Group has introduced new flavors such as black cherry, raspberry, and natural lime. These products contain only 2 gm of carbohydrates and 100 calories with 5% ABV per 12oz drink. Thus, the increasing consumer demand for low-calorie alcoholic beverages is expected to drive the growth of the alcoholic infused sparkling water market during the forecast period.

Major Five Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Companies:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV operates its business through segments such as North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers alcohol-infused seltzer.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Constellation Brands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Beer and Wine and Spirits. The company offers SVEDKA Spiked Premium Seltzer.

Eel River Brewing Co.

Eel River Brewing Co. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Clarity, an alcoholic sparkling water.

M.I.A. Beer Co.

M.I.A. Beer Co. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers LIGHT HOPPY and PINEAPPLE-COCONUT.

Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.

Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers White Claw Hard Seltzer.

Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Off premise - size and forecast 2020-2025

On premise - size and forecast 2020-2025

Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

