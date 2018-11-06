Almost Never Films, Inc. to Attend the 55th Annual Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards in Taiwan

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost Never Films, Inc. (OTCQB: HLWD), a publicly traded independent film company based in Los Angeles, California, is pleased to announce that the Company's management team will attend the 55th annual Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards in Taiwan.

The Golden Horse Awards are among the most prestigious and time-honored film awards in the world of Chinese language cinema. Established in 1962, the awards have given recognition to numerous excellent filmmakers working in Chinese-language cinema. The 2018 Taipei Golden Horse Awards is scheduled for November 17th at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan. Movies from the Greater China region and from around the world compete for a long list of awards and prizes.

Almost Never Films, Inc. was accepted to participate in the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP). The FPP is a Chinese-language film matching platform designed to bring collaborative opportunities between filmmakers, investors and distributors, as well as to link regional industry professionals to the international film community. The FPP consists of three major events: One-on-one private meetings, professional workshops, and industry panels.

Since 2009, the FPP has embraced the rising trend of international co-productions, sponsoring a series of events that offer a comprehensive range of perspectives to filmmakers and investors alike. The 2018 Golden Horse FPP will take place from November 13th through the 15th.

"We are very excited and honored to attend the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards," said Danny Chan, CEO of Almost Never Film. "We look forward to meeting the many talented filmmakers and producers at the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) in hopes of developing a US-Taiwan Co-Production."

