Alo House Recovery Centers is Now In-Network With Anthem Blue Cross

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alo House Recovery Centers, a state-licensed residential addiction treatment center based in Malibu, California, with multiple locations in Los Angeles, is very excited to announce that it is now an in-network contracted provider for Anthem Blue Cross at its West Los Angeles and Silver Lake locations.

Co-founder Evan Haines said, "This announcement means we can accept almost anyone with a Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan for all levels of care, including detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization (PHP), and intensive outpatient services (IOP) for addiction and dual diagnosis treatment."

This is part of Alo House Recovery Centers' effort to make addiction and mental health treatment more affordable and more accessible to its clients and to all those who need help, while never, ever sacrificing any of the ultra-high-quality care that it has become known for.

Alo House Recovery Centers' Compassionate Care Model® combines cutting-edge, evidence-based care, including daily doctor visits and 24-hour Registered Nursing Staff at the detox and residential levels, with big-hearted, non-judgemental care delivered by the most talented and highly qualified licensed professionals in the field.

Alo House Recovery Centers is licensed and accredited by the California Department of Health Care Services, earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval, and is LegitScript-certified. Alo House was recently listed as one of Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020, ranking #1 in both Los Angeles and Malibu.

About Alo House Recovery Centers®

Alo House Recovery Centers® is an award-winning, state-licensed, Joint Commission-accredited, residential treatment center based in Malibu, California, with locations throughout Los Angeles. The Alo House Recovery Centers rehabilitation philosophy and Compassionate Care Model® have become industry benchmarks and are practiced by Alo's highly experienced, interdisciplinary team of caring professionals with over 675 years of collective experience in the fields of behavioral health and addiction. The Alo House Recovery Centers program is designed to provide patients and families with a complete, evidence-based, continuum of care from detoxification through inpatient and outpatient treatment and continuing beyond transitional living. Since its co-founding in 2010, Alo House has been a leader in non-12-step and dual diagnosis addiction treatment throughout Southern California.

