Alo Yoga Partners With IMG To Bring Wellness And Mindfulness To New York Fashion Week With The Alo Wellness Dept.

"I couldn't think of a better moment in time to announce Alo Yoga as our first official wellness partner for NYFW: The Shows as we venture out of lockdown. Continued wellness should be top of mind for us all as we find our way back this September, and we are so appreciative to Alo Yoga for their support of our fashion community," said Leslie Russo, president of IMG's Fashion Events and Properties.

The partnership will officially kick off on Sept. 9, with the Alo Wellness Dept., an immersive, invite-only event at Spring Studios offering several wellness touchpoints including a Kundalini yoga class, a meditative sound bath on the rooftop of Spring Studios and will continue on Sept. 10, with more wellness offerings including ear seeding acupressure, intuitive readings, astrology readings by Lisa Donovan, founder of The Pattern App, aura photos and custom wellness lattes.

"We're so excited to welcome Alo into Spring," says Morgan Buksbaum, president of Spring Studios. "We can't think of a better brand to come into our space and provide the perfect experience for the fashion community to reconnect and find peace during The Shows."

Through this partnership, Alo aims to bring mindfulness and wellness to the biggest fashion event of the year and celebrate connection, specifically as NYFW returns to in-person shows.

"We're thrilled to partner with IMG this season as Fashion Week returns to New York. Alo exists at the intersection of fashion and lifestyle, so we see The Shows as the perfect venue to host a myriad of mindful moments for attendees to reconnect to themselves as well as each other," says Danny Harris, co-founder of Alo.

This partnership marks continued expansion for the brand. This year, Alo saw an increase of sales growth in its apparel categories and launched into beauty for the first time with the debut of the Glow System in December 2020, a botanical-based, clean skin and body care regimen that can be found at retailers including Credo, Revolve as well as its brick and mortar stores.

Alo will also be hosting events at its New York-based sanctuaries located in the Flatiron and SoHo areas from Sept. 6-12. Attendees can expect to see a Wellness Gifting Suite at the SoHo location, featuring the brand's debut skincare collection: Alo Glow System alongside a schedule of daily yoga, meditation and breathwork classes offered at the Flatiron location. On Sept. 9, Alo will host an invite-only dinner at Sutra, its rooftop restaurant located in Flatiron. Additionally, the brand will hold press appointments to present its Spring '22 collection at its Flatiron sanctuary from Sept. 6-9.

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand that specializes in luxury activewear with a mission to bring yoga to the world, spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and its franchised fabrics. Alo is eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop free environment since day one. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat.

