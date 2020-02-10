Alocane® Commercial Solutions, the Leading Burn Treatment for the Workplace, Expands Its Distribution Footprint in the Food Service Category

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Products has grown the existing Alocane® Commercial Solutions sales network, adding a major national distributor. Gordon Food Service® online ordering is now carrying the burn treatment, making it easier than ever before for restaurants, cafeterias, coffee shops, and more kitchen driven business to keep their employees healthy and productive.

Chef Ramsi Kamar, from Ramsi's Café On the World, in Louisville, Kentucky Alocane Commercial Solutions Products

Businesses can now focus on their core operations and provide employees with timely treatment for burns to eliminate slowdowns, speed up employee recovery time, and reduce worker's compensation claims and missed work. Workers in kitchens with Alocane Commercial Solutions can get immediate relief, heal faster, and be more effective at their jobs.

With safer, and happier workers, businesses have been able to increase productivity, efficiency, and profitability.

"The new distribution agreement that we have in place with Gordon Food Service is a game changers for chefs, cooks, and anyone working in the food service industry that may be exposed to burns," said Mark McGreevy, Quest Products VP, Business Development. "You can now get the benefit of the best burn treatment available and improve your bottom line by eliminating downtime and increasing productivity at your business."

Workplace related burns happen more often than most people realize and can be devastating for a business. Up until now, most restaurants have been forced to pay for single use options with high markups at retail, but with Alocane Commercial Solutions now available in wide release with expanded distribution, relief from burn pain is closer than ever before.

Alocane is currently used to treat burns in kitchens around the country. Chef Ramsi Kamar, from Ramsi's Café On the World, in Louisville, Kentucky is an advocate of stocking Alocane in the kitchen. "The fact is we get burned every day. It can slow us down, cause us to miss work, hurt morale, and most importantly, cause serious bodily harm," said Kamar. "In the past, people tried all sorts of ineffective home remedies: putting mayonnaise or honey on burns, or wrapping them in wet towels. None of that helped us. Now I've found that my people get to the treatment faster. Alocane works immediately, and our team

is happier and healthier at work than ever before. We're getting more done, and our productivity and profitability are on the rise."

For the full testimonial and a video interview with Chef Ramsi Kamar click here:

https://alocane.com/index.php/alocane/commercial-testimonials

The new solution is offering three innovative and customizable options:

The Alocane Commercial Wall dispenser is perfect for high-heat and high-traffic areas.

The Alocane Commercial Mobile Industrial-Sized Bottle can be placed on any flat surface, and can easily be moved.

The Alocane Commercial Single-Use Packages are ideal for employees who need burn relief on-the-go and are great as a take home treatment.

Alocane is comprised of:

4% Lidocaine to stop burn pain on contact.

Aloe Vera to hydrate damaged skin, soothe irritations and cool burns.

Vitamin E to fight scars and accelerate healing.

With Alocane Emergency Burn gel, you'll have maximum strength burn relief, so that you can get maximum productivity in your workplace.

For a healthier and safer work environment, visit: alocane.com/index.php/alocane/commercial-solutions or contact us at 800-650-0113.

About Quest Products, LLC.

Quest Products LLC. is a multifaceted consumer packaged goods company that manufactures and manages wholly owned brands, distributes national brands, sells to retail and online stores, provides drop-ship services, and manages retail websites. Quest seeks to bring innovative, self-care products to market, helping people take charge of the personal health. Quest brands include OraCoat®, Clinere®, Alocane®, ProVent®, AlcoHawk® and CopperFixx®. Find out more at www.questproductsinc.com.

Media Contact:

Mark McGreevy

Quest Products, Inc.

233897@email4pr.com

262-925-0987

SOURCE Quest Products

Related Links

https://www.questproductsinc.com

