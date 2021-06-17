Aloe Care's Smart Hub For Eldercare Named Breakthrough Technology, Wins 2021 ESX Design Innovation Award

Products and services included in the awards were selected by a panel of judges based on a set of criteria that considered innovation, end user experience, response to market need and more. For the +80% of the Americans who want to remain in their homes as they age,* Aloe Care's proprietary Smart Hub enables them to do just that with improved safety and connection to the people in their circle of care. Features include:

Voice-activated access to 24/7/365 professional emergency response and built-in motion, temperature and air quality sensors with no professional installation needed.

An integrated iOS and Android app for at-a-glance status checks on the elders' home activity and environmental conditions (VOC/CO2, temperature). The app also addresses the complexities of care collaboration, keeping everyone on the care team informed and aligned.

An easy-to-use speakerphone, giving caregivers the ability to have two-way conversations with the elder, freeing elders from having to rush to answer a phone or ensure phones are charged.

"In terms of design and function, solutions for independent older adults and the people who care for them have long been under-served," said Ryan Haigh, Vice President of Product for Aloe Care Health. "We set out to change that when we designed our Smart Hub. This award serves as an important recognition that we're on the right path. Of course, the innovation doesn't stop here, and this deepens our commitment to continuing to make advances for a community we care so much about."

Aloe Care has received acclaim in PC Mag , the Senior List , Real Simple and many more.

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH

Aloe Care's award-winning service is delivering the world's most-advanced voice-activated, in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults and caregivers. The service improves elders' safety and makes connection and care collaboration intuitive and easy. Aloe Care includes a Smart Hub for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service have 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and a family app for optimal care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

