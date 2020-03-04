Aloft Hotels Makes a Splash in Bali With the Opening of Aloft Bali Seminyak

BALI, Indonesia, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloft Hotels, Marriott International's hotel brand for music enthusiasts and tech-savvy travelers, announces the opening of Aloft Bali Seminyak. Located in the heart of vibrant Seminyak, the brand-new, urban-inspired hotel features interactive social spaces and modern style, along with a fresh new social scene to Bali as the first Aloft hotel to open on the island.

Sunset at Aloft Bali Seminyak.

"We are excited to be unveiling the Aloft Hotels brand in Bali," said Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Asia-Pacific, Marriott International. "The new Aloft Bali Seminyak is set to own the stage as the hottest gathering hub for travelers visiting the well-known social scene of Seminyak. From its bold design to its live music programming, locals and guests alike can experience the next generation of hotels that will enhance their stay while vacationing on island paradise."

Aloft Bali Seminyak embodies the brand's new tech-forward, future-proofed design philosophy with a lively, industrial-inspired aesthetic intermixed with distinct local touches that complement the free-flowing open spaces. The hotel is home to 80 modern and stylish guest rooms designed with the brand's signature artful and innovative loft layout in mind, featuring airy nine-foot-ceilings, Aloft's ultra-comfortable beds and contemporary décor with Balinese accents. In addition, the hotel features eight guest rooms with direct access to a lap pool, complete with stunning views of a tropical hanging garden. Each guest room is completed with fast and free Wi-Fi, 55-inch smart TV, Bluetooth speakers, and a refreshment station, while the modern bathrooms come with a walk-in rainfall shower.

The hotel features a variety of dining and social spaces including its main attraction: The Kahuna rooftop restaurant, which serves up a fusion of eclectic fare with a playful twist on international and local cuisine complemented by mesmerizing sea views as a backdrop. Re:fuel by AloftSM offers the brand's signature 24/7 grab-and-go options ranging from light meals, snacks, healthy bites, beverages, and more.

The open and expressive lobby is adjacent to Re:mixSM lounge that provides locals and travellers a space to mix and mingle. The brand's signature W XYZ® bar offers signature cocktails and light bites for guests to enjoy over live music as part of the brand's iconic Live At Aloft Hotels music series which offers emerging local artists a platform to showcase their musical talent.

For guests looking to stay fit while travelling, the hotel has a 24/7 Re:chargeSM fitness centre with state-of-the-art equipment. Guests can also take in views of the sea from the hotel's rooftop infinity pool, Splash, that features live music and DJ's spinning until late.

Business travellers can make use of the two multi-functional, tech-forward meeting spaces equipped with fast and free Wi-Fi, which can also be transformed into an intimate event venue accommodating up to 66 people.

"We are thrilled to open the first Aloft hotel in Bali and to welcome the next generation of travellers to Indonesia's most famous island destination," said Kristanti Tannady, General Manager, Aloft Bali Seminyak. "Aloft Bali Seminyak offers a fresh hospitality experience, which brings a contrast between contemporary and traditional designs as well as a blend of both lively and serene lifestyles for guests.

Conveniently located within walking distance to the beach, Aloft Bali Seminyak is nestled in the middle of Bali's prominent neighborhoods: Seminyak, Petitenget, and Canggu. This provides guests with quick and easy access to a variety of popular attractions, activities, and endless entertainment and dining options – from the surfers' paradise Echo Beach to stretches of shopping boutiques and trendy hang out spots including Potato Head Club, Finns Beach Club, Tropical Beach Club, La Fa Vela, Motel Mexicola, and much more.

Aloft currently operates 176 lifestyle hotels globally. There are 132 Aloft hotels in the signed pipeline expected to open in North America, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

For more information about Aloft Bali Seminyak, please visit www.alofthotels.com.

About Aloft Hotels

With over 160 hotels now open in 25 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., delivers a fresh approach to the traditional staid hotel landscape. For the 'always on' next generation of traveller, the Aloft brand offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design. For more information, please visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

www.marriott.com

