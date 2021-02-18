Aloft Tulum Debuts in Mexico's Bohemian Paradise

TULUM, Mexico, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloft Tulum, a brand-new, boho-chic inspired hotel managed by Highgate, opened today nearby Tulum's desirable downtown district and its white-sand beaches. The four-floor property features 140 loft-style guest rooms and suites, a variety of lively spaces for socialization and music including a signature Ático Rooftop Lounge & Bar with an infinity pool, teepees for kids, and the destination's only venue for corporate meetings. Aloft Tulum is Marriott International's first property to debut in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

"After much anticipation, we are thrilled to welcome visitors to the Aloft Tulum," said the hotel's General Manager Sergio Parra. "It is the perfect choice for travelers and digital nomads who are in search of a more affordable boutique hotel option with luxury touches. Not to mention, we are celebrating several firsts including being the first Marriott International property and first internationally branded hotel to enter Tulum."

Aloft Tulum is as impressive as it is expressive. Next-gen travelers enter the hotel's lobby to be greeted by urban art that is changed seasonally, modern furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows. While guest rooms boast 10-foot high ceilings, plush platform beds and light airy décor infused with natural textiles to deliver the ultimate comfort. Each room includes complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 55-inch LCD televisions, free signature coffee, Aloft custom toiletries from Bliss® Spa and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads.

For mingling, Aloft Tulum offers several trendy spaces including its Ático Rooftop Bar & Lounge. At this hangout spot, guests can take a dip in the infinity pool, experience local cuisine and sip on seasonal cocktails – all while marveling at unrivaled views of Tulum. The urban hotel is home to a Re:fuel by Aloft℠, filled with fresh grab-and-go options; Re:mix℠ lounge, the perfect place to mix, mingle and play a game of pool; and the W XYZ® bar where emerging artists and local bands converge to provide exciting entertainment.

Additionally, Aloft Tulum makes doing business and hosting intimate events and weddings a breeze with three multi-functional meeting conference spaces, totaling 2,761 square feet. Meeting rooms can accommodate up to 240 people and are equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, plasma screen televisions, and complimentary Wi-Fi. For guests' further convenience, the property provides several high-tech features including a Mobile Key program for keyless entry into guests rooms and a Concierge tablet.

Guests can stay in shape with access to the hotel's Splash pool and Re:charge fitness center, which is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment. The hotel also has special amenities for kids and pets.

Aloft Tulum is situated off-the-beaten-path in a beautiful location on Coba Avenue that is just a short walk or drive away to internationally-recognized cuisine, local shopping and recreational activities. Nearby attractions include Playa Paraíso, one of the most spectacular beaches in Mexico, Tulum Mayan Ruins, and the award-winning Xel-Há water park.

Double guest rooms currently start at $150 per night. Aloft Tulum has two welcome offers: Guests will automatically receive a savings of 20% on the hotel's best available rate and Marriott Bonvoy members staying three or more nights will be awarded 3,000 points. Both offers are valid on bookings made before April 30, 2021 for travel through June 30, 2021. To book, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tuyal-aloft-tulum/

