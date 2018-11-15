Aloha Construction receives Torch Award from the Better Business Bureau for Admirable Business Ethics

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1st, 2018, Aloha Construction, Inc., received one of three Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois' Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics. Last year, the local roofing and siding contractors took home the prestigious honorable mention, but this year was a different story. According to an official statement from the Better Business Bureau, receiving a Torch Award is the highest honor given to select businesses. The award honors businesses that have been "doing it right – ethically." Competing against other amazing businesses such as American Sale, Empire Today, Fox Valley Auto Group, Lake Shore Recycling Systems, and Perm-Seal was not an easy win for Aloha Construction, Inc. With a total of thirteen other finalists, Aloha Construction, Inc., stands in great company.

David A. Farbaky, President/CEO of Aloha Construction, Inc., and Aloha Restoration, Co., says, "The work that was done [to win the Torch award] was all organic. We have always been active in the community and do what we can to give back. To be recognized two years in a row, this time winning amongst all finalists, is one of the most humbling moments in this company's young career. We did these things not for recognition, but to help people. We cannot express [in] words how grateful we are."

The judges highlighted Aloha Construction, Inc.'s continued work with Camp One Step by Children's Oncology Services, the American Red Cross, Illinois State University, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, along with the company's innovative corporate training policies and approach to handling customer service complaints. The panel of 15 independent judges chose Aloha Construction, Inc., to receive this award on the heels of an active year.

