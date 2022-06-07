Aloha Poke Co. Earns Industry Accolades as a High-Growth Franchise Concept

Leading Industry Publications Give Nods for Growth, Transparency, and Profitability

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloha Poke Co., the nation's premier fast-casual poke restaurant concept, today announced its inclusion in two leading restaurant publications' annual top lists of fast-growing franchise brands. Fast Casual and QSR Magazine have both recognized the popular poke restaurant concept for its continued growth, sustainability, and best food sourcing practices.

Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers"

"Aloha Poke Co. is thrilled to be recognized by two of the industry's leading fast-casual, quick-serve restaurant publications," said Chris Birkinshaw, CEO, Aloha Poke Co. "We appreciate these accolades as we continue to deliver healthier fast casual food options in communities across the nation. At a time of continued awareness around the quality and healthfulness of fast-casual menus, our poke bowls are made from delicious, nutritious, and natural ingredients." Aloha Poke Co. is actively seeking to grow its exciting, health-forward, fast-casual concept with qualified entrepreneurs and experienced restaurant franchisees who share the brand's same passion and energy for life. Ideal Aloha Poke Co. franchisees have restaurant operations or business management experience and share the desire to positively impact the country's need for quick, beautiful, sustainable poke bowls.

In its annual Top 100 list of industry "Movers and Shakers", this leading restaurant and food service publication highlighted brands dedicated to innovation and creativity in combination with growth and profitability. Aloha Poke Co. was listed as a Top 100 fast-casual concept based on its continued commitment to FDD transparency, sustainable food sourcing practices and its franchise development support program that features simple back-of-house operations, low food and labor cost requirements, and a stable distribution network despite recent supply chain issues.

QSR 40 Under 40

This industry-leading quick-serve restaurant publication originally launched its "40 Under 40" list in 2017 to highlight new and emerging fast casual concepts with less than 40 locations. The brands featured are among the most innovative in the industry and have demonstrated growth and resilience within an ever-changing fast-casual ecosystem. Aloha Poke Co. was featured for its leading role within the poke-style segment and proven ability to anticipate consumer trends, especially while navigating the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Fast-Casual Portfolio Simplification Trends

With accelerating convenience trends tied to a rise in the American health and wellness mindset, restaurateurs and brands must reach consumers with transparent operations and quality food selections. This strategy has relied on simplification, especially for restaurateurs faced with ongoing challenges associated with untenable shortages of line cooks, servers, and kitchen staff and an unpredictable, upside-down supply chain.

Based in Chicago, Aloha Poke Co. operates 19 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C. In addition to the brand's responsibly sourced menu and simple, efficient operations, franchise restaurant investors are drawn to Aloha Poke Co.'s attractive initial capital requirements, unit economics, and appealing sales-to-investment figures.

To learn more about Aloha Poke Co. Franchise opportunities, visit https://alohapokefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at https://www.alohapokeco.com.

About Aloha Poke Co.

Proudly reimagining the idea of fast food, Aloha Poke Co. quickly packs pole-and-line caught ahi tuna, Patagonian salmon raised without antibiotics, and other clean, simple, responsibly sourced ingredients into beautiful, delicious bowls. Founded in 2016 at downtown Chicago's French Market, Aloha Poke Co. and its franchisees have grown to 19 locations throughout the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic.

