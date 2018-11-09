Aloha Restoration Receives Endorsement From Super Bowl Champion Tom Thayer

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Thayer, former NFL offensive lineman for the 1985 Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and on-air Bears game day personality on Entercom stations WBBM Newsradio 780AM and 105.9FM (WBBM-AM/FM) in Chicago partners with mold and water removal experts Aloha Restoration, Co.; a division of Aloha Construction, Inc. Since the start of the football season, the new look Bears have exceeded expectations at every level and these local mold removal experts have been supporting every step of the way as a title sponsor of every broadcast!

Aloha Restoration, Co. currently also partners with 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) personality Dan Bernstein.

David A. Farbaky, President/CEO of Aloha Restoration, Co . and Aloha Construction, Inc., says, "As one of the biggest Bears fans in this fair city, Tom Thayer was and still is one of my all-time favorite players. We even have a few framed pictures of [Tom] and the team hanging around [Aloha Restoration, Co.'s] office. When I was a nineteen-year-old listening into 670, I never thought that Dan Bernstein and I would ever cross paths. Now, we partner with both of my favorite radio hosts and one of my childhood favorite football players. It's truly an honor and a blessing for myself and all those who wear the Aloha uniform."

"We are entering the season to be prepared for anything to happen. Aloha restoration should be the first thought on your mind if winter creates the need," said Tom Thayer.

Tom Thayer is the color commentator for all Chicago Bears radio broadcasts on WBBM Newsradio 780AM and 105.9FM (WBBM-AM/FM). A former NFL center/guard, Tom Thayer played for the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins, winning a Super Bowl with the Bears in 1985. Dan Bernstein is the co-host of the "Bernstein and Goff Show" on 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST. Prior to the launch of that show in January 2017, Bernstein was the co-host of the "Boers and Bernstein Show" alongside Terry Boers since 1999. A local Deerfield native, Bernstein is actively involved in fundraising for such charities as the aforementioned Children's Oncology Services, The Michael Rolfe Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Blind Services Association among others.

Aloha Construction, Inc. is a family-owned company of bonded and insured General Contractors providing services for all of Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. They proudly assist those in Lake, McHenry, Cook, and DuPage counties via their Lake Zurich location and in the McClean, Peoria, Washington, Tazewell, and Champaign Counties via their Bloomington office.

Specifically servicing the entire Lake County area, their newest division Aloha Restoration, Co. is a local home remodeling and clean up company that specializes in Lake Zurich, IL mold removal & remediation, water mitigation services, fire damage restoration, and home remodeling of all kinds.

