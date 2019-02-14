Alora and Sandata Partner to Reduce Burden of EVV Implementation for Provider Agencies

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, the leading provider of technology for State Medicaid agencies, MCOs, and Homecare Agencies, today announced a strategic partnership with Alora Healthcare Systems, LLC the leading provider of innovative software solutions to home healthcare agencies. The newly formed partnership enables provider agencies using the Alora software solution to seamlessly transfer data with Sandata's Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™) solution.

This integration creates significant operational efficiencies while also reducing the implementation burden on provider agencies to meet state EVV requirements. As Sandata continues to expand its position as the most experienced State Medicaid EVV provider, the integration with Alora allows agencies using the Alora software solution to maximize the benefit of Sandata's state sponsored EVV solution, while ensuring compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act EVV mandate.

Steve Pellito, Senior Vice President, Provider Sales with Sandata, said, "Agencies across the country are preparing their strategy for how they meet compliance with the EVV requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act. This new partnership eliminates the stress for those agencies using the Alora platform. We're excited to support EVV compliance for provider agencies using the Alora software system."

Sathish John, CEO, Alora Healthcare Systems, talked about the partnership with Sandata in terms of the many benefits Alora customers would enjoy, and said "Many home health agencies using Alora software for managing their clinical and administrative duties would be glad that they can now have an integrated solution with Sandata's EVV platform and will not need to disrupt their operations just to conform with the EVV mandates of their respective state. We are pleased to be working with Sandata as the EVV requirements become more and more significant in the home health industry."

About Sandata:

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading time and attendance product; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an ADA Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed participants. Sandata has over 3,500 agency clients nationwide with its products supporting 1.8 million caregivers and nearly 400,000 EVV transactions on a daily basis. Sandata is the only vendor that has experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.

About Alora:

Alora Health Care Systems, LLC is one of the nation's industry leader in providing innovative software solutions to home healthcare agencies. Alora Healthcare Systems has specialized in software solutions for the home care industry since 2005. With thousands upon thousands of home health care industry professionals from nearly every state in the U.S using Alora Home Health Software, Alora is a well trusted "whole agency" EHR solution for agencies. Every member of the Alora team is committed to their shared mission of delivering high quality home health care software applications, reflecting their highest level of commitment to support day-to-day home health and home care functions with maximum efficiency, ease and accuracy.

