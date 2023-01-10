Alora Pharmaceuticals Celebrates Acquisition of Monarch Manufacturing Facility

Expansion in Fort Worth, TX supports and enhances the company's robust manufacturing capabilities

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, LLC, has acquired, through bankruptcy proceedings, substantially all of Monarch PCM, LLC's manufacturing capabilities located in Fort Worth, TX. The acquisition, which closed on January 4, 2022, included all of Monarch's equipment at the site along with an assignment of the leased space, which is located in the same complex as Sovereign's main facility. The synergy of the acquired equipment and proximity to Sovereign's current operations will allow Sovereign to expand its current operations into the new footprint after some renovation.

"The acquisition of the Monarch assets will significantly improve our ability to manufacture solid, semi-solid and liquid manufacturing in large volumes," according to Art Deas, CEO of Alora. Mr. Deas added that "we are also excited to welcome the majority of Monarch's former employees into our family, where their added expertise and familiarity with the acquired space and equipment will be invaluable. This is a strategic acquisition that will provide significant opportunities for Alora and our contract manufacturing volume and capabilities.

This acquisition will add 60,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space that will bring Alora's total manufacturing footprint to over 300,000 sq. ft. In addition, this acquisition will add 48 employees to the employee base of Alora and its subsidiaries across the United States.

"This acquisition is part of Alora's ongoing commitment to seek opportunities that will enhance Alora's manufacturing capabilities in the United States for the benefit of the patients Alora and its partners serve," said Art Deas.

About Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is the parent company of six specialty pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. Alora is Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. Alora is the parent company of the following organizations that comprise the Alora family of companies, Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Osmotica Pharmaceutical US, LLC, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Trigen Laboratories, LLC and Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

